Dabangg 3 remains stable at the box office

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment


Dabangg 3 was one of the most anticipated films of 2019, but the film did not live up to the massive noise with which it was surrounded. Directed by Prabhudheva, starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and marking the debut of Saiee Manjrekar, the film has managed to do decent business at the box office. On its premiere day, the film earned Rs 24.50 crore, followed by Rs 24.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 31.90 crore on Sunday and then witnessed a big drop during weekdays. He earned Rs 10.70 crore on Monday, Rs 12 crore on Tuesday and finally Rs 15.70 crore on Wednesday, which was Christmas, making a total of Rs 119.55 crore.

Dabangg 3


The film has entered the club of 100 million rupees, however, criticism and public reaction to Dabangg 3 have mixed. In addition to Salman, Sonakshi and Saiee, the film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Kiccha Sudeep in crucial roles.

Dabangg 3

©