Cody Simpson offers a look at his first Christmas with Miley Cyrus

The Australian singer's publication further discredits rumors that the couple, which began dating in October, broke up after they were seen dating Playboy Playmate Jordy Murray.

Miley Cyrus Y Cody Simpson He knocked down reports of a separation by spending Christmas day together and posting snapshots online.

The couple joined Miley's family for the holidays, just days after rumors suggesting that Cody was cheating on his girlfriend.

Both Simpson's representative and his sister denied the reports, insisting that the Playboy model with whom he was seen in New York was just a friend, and on Wednesday, December 25, Miley shared a trio of family photos, with her boyfriend , On Instagram.

His father Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish and brothers Brandi Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Braison cyrusY Cyrus Trace He also appeared in the shots.

"Happy holidays from the most dysfunctional family in the United States," he captioned the black and white photos.

Miley also uploaded two videos, one with Simpson playing the guitar and the other sticking out her tongue while her boyfriend acted. They also shared a black and white selfie of themselves lying on a sofa.

Meanwhile, Simpson published "some healthy quality Christmas content" about him and Miley twerking in the kitchen.

This time last year, Cyrus was a newlyweds after exchanging votes in Tennessee with Simpson's Australian partner. Liam Hemsworth on December 23, 2018. The couple separated after only a few months of marriage and Miley filed divorce documents on Christmas Eve (December 24), according to TMZ.