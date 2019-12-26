



Sam Twiston-Davies rides the Clan Des Obeaux after the last one in Kempton

Last year's winner, the Clan Des Obeaux, awarded Paul Nicholls the eleventh record victory at Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

Although only five runners went to post for the traditional Boxing Day show, the race was not intrigued, with defending champion Clan Des Obeaux taken over by his top classmate Cyrname, the hero of Betfair Chase Lostintranslation, the Irish footpad raider and the strange Aso.

Having inflicted a first defeat in his career by jumping over Altior in Ascot last month, Cyrname was the favorite 5-4 with backup, with Harry Cobden leaning with him on the Clan Des Obeaux.

After initially taking an advantage of Aso, Cyrname adopted his usual prominent position in the direction of affairs with more than one circuit to go, and was still around the curve.

However, the 11-2 chance of the Clan Des Obeaux was traveling the best of the couple in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies and immediately walked away between the two final fences, moving away to the last to score for 21 long.

Clan Des Obeaux deletes the last Twiston-Davies bass,

Cyrname was encased to finish second and provide the champion coach with a one-two, ahead of Footpad in third.

The big disappointment was the Lostintranslation trained by Colin Tizzard, who seemed to be struggling to stay alert from the start and was finally stopped by Robbie Power, as it seemed he could play a role in one stage.

Nicholls said: "I have always said that he is a better horse this year, since he is a year older and stronger. If he keeps going, he could put it in the image of the Gold Cup."

"It was a difficult decision for Harry (which horse to ride), I really couldn't advise him what to do, it was difficult."

He added: "We have to go through 12 now, right? There is no reason why the two horses will not return next year. I love winning the good races. What I like most is preparing the horses for the big ones days,quot;. I really enjoy more than anything now.

"It's fantastic."