Christmas typhoon hits the center of the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone devastated three provinces in central Philippines during the Christmas holidays, and it was reported that at least 16 people were killed.

The typhoon made landfall on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. about Salcedo in the eastern province of Samar, according to Pagasa, the national meteorological agency. The eastern part of Samar Island was affected by strong winds and rains while the typhoon hit the province.

Thirteen people were killed in western Visayas, the center of the three main island groups that make up the Philippines, news agencies said, citing officials from disaster agencies. According to reports, three others died in the eastern part of the island group.

The typhoon, known in the Philippines as Ursula, was improved from a tropical storm as it approached the country. It led to the evacuation of more than 58,000 people and left thousands of travelers stranded during the holiday period. Ferries were suspended and flights were canceled.