Christmas typhoon hits the center of the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone devastated three provinces in central Philippines during the Christmas holidays, and it was reported that at least 16 people were killed.
The typhoon made landfall on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. about Salcedo in the eastern province of Samar, according to Pagasa, the national meteorological agency. The eastern part of Samar Island was affected by strong winds and rains while the typhoon hit the province.
Thirteen people were killed in western Visayas, the center of the three main island groups that make up the Philippines, news agencies said, citing officials from disaster agencies. According to reports, three others died in the eastern part of the island group.
The typhoon, known in the Philippines as Ursula, was improved from a tropical storm as it approached the country. It led to the evacuation of more than 58,000 people and left thousands of travelers stranded during the holiday period. Ferries were suspended and flights were canceled.
The storm prevented many in the overwhelmingly Catholic nation from traveling to be with their families at Christmas.
Earlier in the week, authorities advised residents in areas prone to flooding and landslides to leave their homes as the typhoon accelerated, with sustained winds of up to 75 miles per hour, heavy rains and floods.
The typhoon also hit Boracay, Coron and other popular tourist destinations.
Deforested trees cut electricity in several provinces, and emergency services distribute food and medical assistance. The roads were impassable in several provinces, disaster agencies reported.
It was reported that the typhoon diminished its strength on Thursday as it moved over western Philippines to the South China Sea.
The Philippines has been repeatedly beaten by typhoons this year, and one struck three weeks ago when the country hosted the Southeast Asian Games. That typhoon, Kammuri, killed at least 17 people while scourging the capital, Manila, and its surroundings.
At least 20 typhoons have hit the Philippines this year.