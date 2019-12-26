Channing Tatum testing this dating application after Jessie J's breakup

Channing Tatum You may be ready to step up your dating game.

As the Mike Magic star prepares to start a new year as a single, E! News learned that the Hollywood actor is testing a popular dating application.

"He has been in Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it," a source shared with E! News. "He wants to have fun again and doesn't care if he knows someone online, a trap or just walking down the street."

For those who have been out of the dating game, Raya describes herself as a private membership-based community for people around the world to connect and collaborate.

"A friend suggested Raya and felt that he had nothing to lose by joining," our source added.