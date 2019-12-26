Channing Tatum testing this dating application after Jessie J's breakup

Channing Tatum You may be ready to step up your dating game.
As the Mike Magic star prepares to start a new year as a single, E! News learned that the Hollywood actor is testing a popular dating application.
"He has been in Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it," a source shared with E! News. "He wants to have fun again and doesn't care if he knows someone online, a trap or just walking down the street."
For those who have been out of the dating game, Raya describes herself as a private membership-based community for people around the world to connect and collaborate.
"A friend suggested Raya and felt that he had nothing to lose by joining," our source added.
Earlier this month, E! The news confirmed that Channing and Jessie J It was broken after more than a year of dating. They tell us that the famous duo is still good friends and their separation was not dramatic in any way.
And regardless of his marital status, Channing was more than ready to have an epic holiday season with his daughter he shares with his ex Jenna Dewan.
As seen on Instagram, the couple was able to experience Frozen the Musical where dad called the show "seriously magical."
And while they hang out at home, this father and daughter duo share a special activity that is completely innocent: who is ready to fight?
"We love wrestling and boxing. And we keep it fun. Once I heard that martial arts were only created to take away the mystery of fighting. Then people started practicing it," Channing shared on Instagram. "Then, if the time ever came when they had to defend themselves, they wouldn't be so afraid."
He added: "Violence is never the 100% answer. But having a daughter, I always want her to feel safe in her being. And may God help the person who once pushes the beast into this little angel."