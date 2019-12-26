Carlo Ancelotti celebrates a "special day,quot; after successfully starting at Everton | Soccer news

Ancelotti: "For me today, the reception here at Goodison Park was a special day, absolutely."





Carlo Ancelotti is welcome at Goodison Park

Everton's managerial debut by Carlo Ancelotti was a "special day,quot; after a delay

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header secured a 1-0 victory over Burnley.

The Italian was at the Goodison Park shelter for the first time after being named last Saturday.

He took over the guard chief Duncan Ferguson, who had overseen five points of these three matches in charge.

Ancelotti had little time to work with his new players, but was able to make a couple of tactical adjustments and play defender Djibril Sidibe in an advanced position to allow Seamus Coleman to return with the paid right back, since the French provided the cross for the objective.

"I think the team spirit was good. It was a special game with many long balls, but I think we defended well," he said.

"After that we tried to make some combinations in front, but we were a little slow from behind in the first half."

"In the end, the performance was good, not superior, but good performance."

"For me today, the reception here at Goodison Park was a special day, absolutely."

Ancelotti also praised Calvert-Lewin, who now has eight for the season after three goals in his last five games.

He said: "He is a fantastic forward in my opinion, strong with his head. Where he can improve, and where he has to improve, is when we have the ball: he has to be more focused on the goal."

"It's really generous, so moving up and down, right and left, you have to be more focused on the goal."

What changed Ancelotti?

Lewis Jones analysis:

There was interest in the Carlo Ancelotti team sheet when it fell at 2pm. Would you throw tactical surprises or simplify things to take advantage of the momentum gained from Ferguson's change to a rougher and smarter 4-4-2? In truth, the Italian did a bit of both.

In the paper, it seemed that Ancelotti would settle down 4-4-2 with Coleman and Sidibe linking to the right and that was the case when Everton was out of possession, very similar to when they stifled Manchester United. However, Ancelotti adjusted the system when he was in possession with Coleman by switching to the right side of a back three so Lucas Digne lowered the left flank that moved Bernard inside.

That ploy allowed the Brazilian to cause problems to Burnley in his pocket, although his final or final pass lacked a stubborn brick wall of Burnley. That was a common theme in terms of Everton quality in the final third and this result was a good example of how good the lines are in football. The winner of Calvert-Lewin, who was created from nothing, did not seem to come, but his powerful head effort means that Ancelotti begins his reign bathed in positivity. Great challenges are lurking.