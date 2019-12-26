Canada vs. USA USA: live score, updates, highlights of 2020 World Juniors

%MINIFYHTMLb998145b94e3cb86b67d174fa4af725d9% %MINIFYHTMLb998145b94e3cb86b67d174fa4af725d10%

Nothing like starting the 2020 IIHF World Juniors with a bang.

As a tradition, the tournament begins on Boxing Day and on Day 1 of this year, where two of the main contenders, Canada and the United States, face each other in the "Battle of North America." It should be an unrestricted event, as national pride and bragging rights are at stake.

"You can't get your foot in the water, you have to go completely," the US and Ottawa senators prospect Shane Pinto told reporters. "It's going to be difficult, but I think we're ready."

The Canadian Jacob Bernard-Docker, and senator prospect, added about the rivalry: "Warmed up … Two countries who don't like to play against each other."

While everyone expects these teams to go the distance, if they succeed, it is not written in stone. They are in what is called "The Group of Death,quot;, as Group B also includes Russia, the potential Cinderella team, Germany and the host Czech Republic. In the first game of the day, the Czechs defeated Russia 4-3.

With a silver medal in 2019, the United States is once again a favorite pound for pound and is built to dominate from scratch. Florida Panthers prospect Spencer Knight is starting on the net and should give Americans a considerable advantage; combine that with the firepower in advance and the defensive ability on the blue line and Canada will have its work done for them.

However, Canada will not hit. Among the pipes may be its weakest link, but the front body has some of the biggest snipers in the game with names like Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield and Raphael Lavoie. They will be backed by a veteran group that includes Ty Smith and Jared McIsaac, who seeks revenge after a disappointing sixth place last year.

Sporting News will have the blow by blow while the two teams train in Game 1 of the tournament.

(All Eastern time)

Canada vs. USA results UU., 2020 World Juniors Highlights

Before the game

12:00 pm. – The United States announces its alignment.

