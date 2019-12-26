Camila Cabello admits to recording & # 39; God is a woman & # 39; before I went to Ariana Grande

WENN / Instar

During an interview on SiriusXM Radio, the creator of Havana's successes explains that his version "did not end up sounding good" to her, adding that Ariana "sounded incredible."

Ariana GrandeThe hit "God Is a Woman" was initially recorded by Camila Cabello.

First Fifth Harmony Star has revealed that she worked on the song, which appeared on the 2018 album "Sweetener" by Grande, but finally decided that it was not suitable for her.

"I think they had a chorus for the song and then I wrote verses," he said during a recent SiriusXM Radio chat. "It didn't end up sounding good to me, so Ariana and everyone wrote her version and it sounded amazing."

Camila and Ariana have become good friends and now the star of Havana would like to form a duo.

"I would love that," he shared.