BTS's Jimin erases the Christmas video on Twitter amid fan protests over V's electronic cigarette

Several fans have expressed concern as the images shared on the boy band's Twitter account show their bandmate Taehyung, also known as V, who seems to be snorting.

Up News Info –

BTS (Bangtan boys) star Jimin He has removed a Christmas video with the appearance of a Juul electronic cigarette after a fan protest.

The singer released the footage via Twitter on Wednesday, December 25 and fans quickly expressed outrage when his bandmate Taehyung, also known as VHe seemed to be snorting.

"I recently saw a picture of #KimTaehyung lying next to a Juul and I'm really worried about his health," one follower wrote, while another posted: "Juul has as much nicotine as a full pack of cigarettes stops ruining your Taehyung voice .. . "

The promotion then disappeared from the social media site.