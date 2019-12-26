Brooklyn Nets receives the New York Knicks in the last chapter of the Battle of the Districts | NBA News

The host city of the Brooklyn Nets rivals the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center in the early hours of Friday morning, live on Sky Sports Action.

Live NBA: New York @ Brooklyn



Friday, December 27 1:00 a.m.



The Nets (16-13) have won six of their last 10 games, including three of their last four. They have also won three of their last four home games and have a 9-5 record at home for the season.

Brooklyn is scoring 111.9 points per game, despite Kyrie Irving's long-term absence with a shoulder injury.

They average 48.6 rebounds per game, which is the second most in the league. Jarrett Allen leads the charge in the glass, with 10.6 rebounds per game, while DeAndre Jordan averages 10.0 rebounds in 20 minutes per game.

Joe Harris is averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while Taurean Prince is contributing 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Caris LeVert (thumb) and Irving (shoulder) remain on the sidelines.

The Knicks (7-24) have lost seven of their last 10 games, including their last three in a row. His record away from Madison Square Garden is a pitiful 3-12.

The Knicks are scoring 103.5 points per game with a minimum of league and giving up an average of 112.7 points each time.

Marcus Morris Sr is the top scorer of the Knicks with 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Julius Randle contributes 17.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Rookie RJ Barrett has contributed 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31 minutes per game in the last 10 games.

Numbers game

20.9 – That is the number of assists generated by the Knicks per game. It is the second lowest mark in the NBA. It is a statistic that also talks about the lack of quality of the Knicks at the base and the general inability to share the ball.

At the beginning of the season, this seemed to be the main flaw with its list of unbalanced and powerful, and the numbers so far have shown that those fears are true.

One to watch (Knicks): Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson shoots for a dump against the Toronto Raptors



Robinson has been playing well lately, averaging 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in the last 10 games.

His Achilles heel has been his tendency to pick up fouls, something that has limited his playing time. When he stays on the court, Robinson's ability to crush the shots makes him an indispensable defensive force.

One to watch (networks): Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie ends at the edge against the pelicans



Dinwiddie continues to impress after taking on the scoring charge in the absence of Irving's injuries.

The 26-year-old is averaging 22.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game for the season and, since Irving's last appearance in Brooklyn on November 14, he has failed to exceed 20 points only three times in 18 games.

In his last two appearances, Dinwiddie erupted by 41 points in an effort to lose against the San Antonio Spurs and 39 points in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

