Brentford 3 – 1 Swansea

Report and highlights of the crash of the Sky Bet Championship in Griffin Park

















2:00



The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Swansea.

The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Swansea.

A Ollie Watkins brace took Brentford to third place in the Sky Bet Championship, as he claimed a 3-1 victory over Swansea play-off hunters.

Goals 14 and 15 of the striker season and a header from Bryan Mbeumo were enough to ensure that Andre Ayew's lifeline in the middle of the second half was in vain.

Brentford came forward in the electronic in the 19th minute, Ethan Pinnock got up on the far post to direct Mathias Jensen's corner towards the goal and Mbeumo nodded at the desperate hand of Swans goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

They extended their lead in the middle of the first half when Ollie Watkins caught his 14th goal of the season with a magnificent instinctive volley from Ricoh Henry's first cross from the left.

Ayew gave the swans hope when he slipped to jump on a loose ball and jump home after David Raya could only stop Bersant Celina's stinger on his way.

But Watkins' 89-minute hit, which passes a Josh Dasilva calculation rule to shoot goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, sealed the points to put his side seven points behind Leeds's second place.

The bees rarely left the third gear before the break, Matt Grimes handled the visitors' only effort with a 30-yard speculative strike that flew over the bar.

Swansea started bright enough, with Celina enjoying a lot of space on the left flank, but they failed to gather a single goal attempt in a unilateral opening spell.

Ollie Watkins (R) scored twice

Watkins was the first to set his rangefinder after a first 15 minutes off, exploding in life and cutting from the left to shoot at a low impulse that drifted a great distance from the far post.

Brentford's first game was a routine move from the training ground, Pinnock turned away from the back post to return to Mbeumo to break the deadlock at close range.

The bees looked deadly every time Swansea pressed forward looking for the equalizer, breaking with a rhythm and intensity that Swansea couldn't handle.

Kamohelo Mokotjo approached with a low momentum deflected wide, but when the second Bees arrived it was a work of simplicity.

The end of live wires, Said Benrahma, was enraged with his man and sent Henry from the left, and his first crossing seemed too long for Watkins, but the great forward stretched and directed his shot inward.

Benrahma was enjoying as half progressed and forced a low intelligent stop for Woodman's upright position after 36 minutes while the hosts sought to kill the game before the break.

But after the interval, City pressed higher and Celina was the first to signal the intention of her side with an upward impulse that shone a little more.

Mbeumo approached with an upward momentum that simply flew over the angle of the hour mark before Ayew gave visitors hope with an opportunistic end.

Swansea grew in confidence and looked more likely to the side when they caught the Londoners and forced a series of errors, without really proving their objective.

The city center, Ben Wilmot, was fortunate not to see red for a late onslaught on Mbeumo while Brentford tried to settle in the game.

Benrahma saw two efforts fly before Henry wasted the best chance of killing the game with three minutes left, seeing his first shot blocked and then cutting the goal at his mercy.

However, Watkins had the last word, moving away from the defense of the city to shoot at the corner and give the bees double over the Welsh.