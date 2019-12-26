Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: within their relationship after the meeting

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are spending more and more time together lately and that can only provoke more rumors of reconciliation. After all, they have a history and also, have been single for a while.

Fans are encouraging them to give their past romance another chance, and this has been even more the case since they met at Jen's Christmas party.

Are they really becoming more than friends or not?

It turns out that the couple of former actors have an incredible relationship these days, that is, platonic.

So is! It turns out that Pitt and Aniston are nothing more and nothing less than friends.

In other words, if you still have the hope that the legendary couple will end up giving themselves another chance, you are not lucky.

A source explained through HollywoodLife that ‘No matter what people would like to see, Brad and Jen are just friends. They have created their bond and rekindled their friendship much more than it was in recent years, now that both are single. They have realized what is important in life and, since they shared so much love for each other, it is very nice for both of us to have this kind of close friendship once again. "

They went on to say that "they trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who supports them, especially in Hollywood, where trust and true friends are minimal."

Ad

The source also mentioned that, since they have been through a lot, either among themselves or separately over the years, they can really relate to each other.



Post views:

0 0