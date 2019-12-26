Bow Wow has a message from PSA entering 2020: "My new phase is that I'm not the king with you,quot;

#Roommates, 2020 is only a few days away and many of us already have a list of ways we plan to level up for the new year. Bow Wow is apparently also on the same wavelength because he has just released a special message from PSA on social media, and he definitely didn't hold anything back.

Just before he leads the restart of the Millennium Tour with Omarion and more, Bow Wow has decided to straighten his mind by 2020, and that means everyone knows what he won't face.

He posted an audio message in his Instagram stories where he explained his new phase in life and that also includes who he is not "screwed up,quot; and his standards regarding what he is looking for in a relationship.

I had this to say:

"It's 2019, but all of you ** got like 6, 7 more days before entering my new phase. My new phase is that I'm not fucking with you. If you broke up and you're a bum and you have nothing for you, in my mom "Undressing you, you don't do anything for me. My wife can undress for me. You know what I say? If you put on a bit of Fashion Nova, I can make that happen for the bitch I'm screwed in. You can't do anything for me." If you can't cook well or clean well, you can't do anything for me. I'm a simple ass n *** a. "

Bow Wow was not finished and added this:

"If you can't do any of that, stay away from me." 2020 my year, man. New money, new attitude, new paper and I'm going out (?) Here as it was in 2019. Except that 2020 is going to be a little more different. Yes, I am moving differently. If everyone wants to move in the same way, they don't even cross my path. "

Well, I guess Mr. Shad Moss has spoken.

Roommates, what do you think about this?