





Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton paid tribute to former fast bowler and Sky Sports commentator Bob Willis in the first episode of The Debate after his death on December 4.

Hussain and Atherton, live from South Africa, joined Charles Colvile and guests Graham Gooch and Mark Ramprakash in the studio after the first day of the first Test between England and the Proteas.

Each shared their memories and favorite stories of Bob, in addition to reflecting on the moments they incurred in their anger during their game days.

Listen to The cricket debate below or download here …

Nasser, however, emphasized that the Bob seen in The Debate was not the real man, and said: "Bob played at the camera but was desperate for England to do well."

"He was not one of those old fogies that tries to make his era look better when players are not performing today."

"But he was a box office. When England had a bad day, some punters out there just want to be told the hard truths of someone like Bob, and he never failed to do that. A brilliant expert."

For England, Bob averaged 25.20 with the ball; for Warwickshire, he averaged 24.84.

He threw 939 no balls in the test cricket, more than anyone.

In 1971 he won the County Championship with Surrey (31 wickets in 14 games).

In 1972 he won the County Championship again, this time with Warwickshire (25 wickets in nine games).

55 no outs: a world record, until Courtney Walsh surpassed it in 2000.

He reached the winning races in his ODI debut: a wicket victory against the West Indies in Headingley in 1973.

The first installment he faced in Test Cricket was a hat-trick ball by John Gleeson: he survived.

He hit a six in his test race, against Alan Hurst in Adelaide in January 1979.

With England 92-9 against the West Indies at The Oval in 1980, Bob hit for 171 minutes, watching Peter Willey, who was not 13 years old, at that time, for a century.

Sam Curran claimed four wickets and denied Quinton de Kock for a century, as England reduced South Africa to 277-9 in a first absorbent of the Boxing Day Test at Centurion, and Atherton tried to reflect on what Bob would have done of everything.

"He probably would have recognized that, apart from Curran, England's bowlers were not at their best today," said Athers. "But I think I would have understood well why.

"The illness in the camp, the lack of practice of the matches, the very hot, humid and exhausting conditions they got into. We saw Stuart Broad and the bowlers come out and they were soaked with sweat."

"Bob was an excellent expert but, deep down, he was still a fast bowler in the background, so he would have recognized the difficulties they had to deal with while firing those bullets."

The panel also reflected on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and England in Centurion, discussing:

Should England have defeated South Africa on the first day?

Was England correct to play first after winning the draw?

Fabulous achievement of Jimmy Anderson in playing his 150th test match

Sam Curran, the star of the day after his four wickets

Quinton de Kock's 95 will lead the South African recovery

