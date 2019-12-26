Billie Lourd offers advice on how to spend the holidays while lamenting loved ones

WENN / Brian To

"It's fine if not everything is cheerful and bright," says the American Horror Story actress to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds on Christmas day.

Actress Billie lourd He offered his support to those who dealt with the loss while paying homage to his late mother and grandmother on Christmas Day (December 25).

The young lost star Carrie fisher Y Debbie Reynolds during Christmas 2016 and she took Instagram to honor them in her festive publication for fans.

"Happy holidays! (But also sad / emotional / strange / stressful holidays!"), Lourd wrote alongside an image of herself as a baby with Fisher and Reynolds. "Sending my love to all who have lost someone they loved and today they need a little more."

The 27-year-old also shared advice on how to honor the memory of lost loved ones and reminded them that "they are not alone."

"I see you. It's fine if not everything is cheerful and bright. It can be a mix of everything. And it's all good." "Feel all the feelings: the good and the not-so-good. Eat something delicious (delicious) that you loved. Play one of your favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry for them. Call one of their friends. I haven't spoken. in a long time. Be kind and patient with yourself. Do not grieve in silence. You are not alone. "

Fisher, a veteran of Star Wars, suffered a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles and died in the hospital days later, on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60. His mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the next day, at age 84.