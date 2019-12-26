Beyonce makes sure that her toned figure is the center of attention at the Christmas party: the photos confirm that Jay-Z is a lucky man

Beyonce never stops entertaining her fans, and her latest Instagram post was no exception.

The 38-year-old R,amp;B star was surprised when he attended an event organized by Lorraine Schwartz at the Blind Dragon karaoke bar in West Hollywood.

For the occasion, Queen Bey was dressed in a corset personalized by Duckie Confetti with a fierce green leopard print and a matching pencil skirt, which emphasized the impressive figure of the celebrity.

In his hands, Beyonce wore gloves with the same pattern as his outfit and wore black leather heels.

The famous stylist Neal Farinah prepared the singer's famous hair, and Bey's curls were made in numerous braids that reached her thighs.

For accessories, Beyonce chose large hanging green earrings that were shaped like flower petals, a bright bag and eccentric sunglasses.

However, the "irreplaceable,quot; performer was not alone in the luxurious event, as she was in the company of other celebrities such as her former Destiny & # 39; s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, rapper Nelly, DJ Cassidy, the star of reality, Kim Kardashian West and Beyonce stylist Ty Hunter.

During the night, Beyonce also posed for the camera with Mariah Balenciaga and Kylie "Sonique,quot; Love, famous for starring in the reality television series. RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, as well as the drag queen, Jonnie Reinhart.

The night offered many exciting moments for party guests because the 36-year-old transgender opened up on social media about the opportunity to sing "Old Town Road,quot; in front of Beyonce herself.

In a new interview with Elle, He revealed how he deals with people who constantly comment on his weight: "If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would undergo so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more feminine and safe with my curves, I would not." I have believed them. But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage of life I am in. Zeroing is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I want more people to focus on discovering the beauty within themselves instead of criticizing other people's grills. "

Beyonce captures the light like very few cans.



