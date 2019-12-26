B & # 39; mouth 1 – 1 Arsenal

%MINIFYHTMLc1779c8d6495eb0c09c8e39e8cd2ec699% %MINIFYHTMLc1779c8d6495eb0c09c8e39e8cd2ec6910%









Bournemouth has Arteta Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's attack in the second half rescued a point for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's first game ended in a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Dan Gosling put Bournemouth in front in the 35th minute, but the Gunners defended themselves after the break since the 12th goal of the Aubameyang Premier League season (63) said Arteta avoided defeat in his first game as coach in chief

In the draw, the Gunners remain in 11th place, eight points behind Chelsea, which is fourth, while Bournemouth falls to 15th place despite the point.

More to follow …