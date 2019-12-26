Australia vs New Zealand – Live match coverage

Steve Smith reached an unbeaten half century to lead Australia to 257-4 on the first day of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

Smith improved his average in the MCG to 148.83 out of seven games by reaching 77 not in front of a crowd of nearly 80,000 people.

The visitors, beaten in the first Test of the series by 296 races, chose to launch first on a cloudy day and attacked early when the pacemaker Trent Boult, called by the injured Lockie Ferguson, threw Joe Burns for a duck.

David Warner (41) and Marnus Labuschagne (63) responded with a 60-run association in the morning session, taking advantage of their luck while playing and failing against the New Zealand sounding attack.

Starter Warner fell before lunch when he hit sailor Neil Wagner (1-40) at the docks where Tim Southee had the opportunity to dive with one hand.

Smith, who is advancing towards 1,000 races in 2019 in just his eighth game of the year, added 83 for the third wicket with Labuschagne that was unfortunately knocked down by Colin de Grandhomme, the ball bouncing on his stumps through an elbow deflection .

Again, the floodgates did not open when Matthew Wade added 72 with Smith, who was more than happy with the display on his side.

"There is a nice little patch at the four and five meter mark (in the field) and if you hit that consistently, the balls were doing fun things," he reflected. "It's not the kind of wicket you could chase. I think we did quite well today."

The return of Boult was one of two changes for New Zealand, the other saw wrestler and batter Tom Blundell entering by the fallen starter Jeet Raval, while Australia called pacemaker James Pattinson to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood.