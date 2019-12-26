Arson attack raises controversy over Brazil's movie that portrays Jesus as gay

RIO DE JANEIRO – The masked assailants arrived at the building hours before dawn on Christmas Eve and threw a handful of Molotov cocktails.
His goal: a film company based in Rio de Janeiro that has been criticized for producing a Netflix movie that depicts Jesus Christ as a gay man.
The incendiary bombs did little damage to the building and didn't hurt anyone. But hours later, a video posted online by three men who attributed the attack made it clear that it was an effort to silence artists whose works point to conservatives and their vision of the world.
The video included images of the act and presented a masked man who said, in a distorted voice, that the group set out to "seek justice,quot; on behalf of "all Brazilians against the blasphemous, bourgeois and antipatriotic attitude,quot; of the filmmakers, who were denounced as "militant Marxists."
Brazilian actor Gregorio Duvivier, who plays Jesus in the movie, "The first temptation of Christ," he said Thursday that the attack set a disturbing precedent.
"We have suffered all kinds of verbal attacks, online, including from members of Congress," said Duvivier, one of the members of the Porta dos Fundos producer, or Back Door, known for biting satire. "But this is the first time we face violence of this nature, an attack that could have killed people."
When President Jair Bolsonaro campaigned for his position in 2018, he warned that Brazil desperately needed radical cultural changes to eliminate an era of what it called "cultural Marxism." The two elected presidents who preceded Bolsonaro were leftists.
Since he came to power, Bolsonaro and his allies have criticized film projects and other artistic productions that will receive public funds. Earlier this year, the government drastically reduced its funds for the National Film Agency, a federal organization that is the main source of funding for Brazilian films. One of the projects Mr. Bolsonaro had problems with was a film about the life of gay black men in the capital.
That has led Brazilian artists and filmmakers to complain about an atmosphere of hostility and censorship.
"The political speech has been violent," Duvivier said, noting that Bolsonaro at one time threatened to "shoot "at his political opponents.
The group in the video called themselves the Popular National Insurgency Command and used terms that date back to a fascist movement that was active in Brazil during the 1930s.
Police officers in Rio de Janeiro confirmed that the video is legitimate and they are studying it and the surveillance images that captured the attack to identify suspects. At least four men were involved, police said.
"The case is being treated as very serious," Marcus Vinícius Braga, Secretary of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, said Thursday, adding that the intelligence and cybercrime units had assumed it in addition to the local police. Braga said the incident was being investigated as an explosion and attempted murder and that it was not currently considered a terrorist attack.
Since "The First Temptation of Christ,quot; was launched in early December, many conservatives in Brazil, which houses more Catholics than any other country in the world and a rapidly growing conservative evangelical population, have responded with outrage.
In the movie, Jesus comes home for his thirtieth birthday with an extravagant male partner. It's a sequel to "The Last Hangover," a parody launched last year that portrayed the Last Supper as a drunken affair.
A request for Netflix to leave the film has gathered approximately two million signatures.
Among those who have reprimanded Netflix for the film was Eduardo Bolsonaro, a federal legislator and one of the president's children.
"We are in favor of freedom of expression, but is it worth attacking the faith of 86 percent of the population?" wrote on twitter. "I leave you with that reflection."