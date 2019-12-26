Arson attack raises controversy over Brazil's movie that portrays Jesus as gay

"The political speech has been violent," Duvivier said, noting that Bolsonaro at one time threatened to "shoot "at his political opponents.

The group in the video called themselves the Popular National Insurgency Command and used terms that date back to a fascist movement that was active in Brazil during the 1930s.

Police officers in Rio de Janeiro confirmed that the video is legitimate and they are studying it and the surveillance images that captured the attack to identify suspects. At least four men were involved, police said.

"The case is being treated as very serious," Marcus Vinícius Braga, Secretary of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, said Thursday, adding that the intelligence and cybercrime units had assumed it in addition to the local police. Braga said the incident was being investigated as an explosion and attempted murder and that it was not currently considered a terrorist attack.

Since "The First Temptation of Christ,quot; was launched in early December, many conservatives in Brazil, which houses more Catholics than any other country in the world and a rapidly growing conservative evangelical population, have responded with outrage.

In the movie, Jesus comes home for his thirtieth birthday with an extravagant male partner. It's a sequel to "The Last Hangover," a parody launched last year that portrayed the Last Supper as a drunken affair.

A request for Netflix to leave the film has gathered approximately two million signatures.

Among those who have reprimanded Netflix for the film was Eduardo Bolsonaro, a federal legislator and one of the president's children.

"We are in favor of freedom of expression, but is it worth attacking the faith of 86 percent of the population?" wrote on twitter. "I leave you with that reflection."