Antonio Brown confirms dating rumors with the alleged secondary school girl Lil Wayne

Both the athlete and Stephanie Acevedo take Instagram to share several photos of them getting comfortable with each other, and the latter simply leaves a red heart emoji in the caption.

Antonio Brown He is no longer a single man. It has been speculated that he is now dating Stephanie Acevedo after the two posted photos together on social networks. However, at that time, it was due to his next collaboration. Now, both Stephanie and Antonio have confirmed that they are in fact an element through their latest Instagram post.

Steph shared on the platform to share photos a series of photos of them together. Two of them showed her sitting on Antonio's lap while the athlete placed his hands on his thigh. Confirming the rumors, he simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji. When posting the same photo on his own account, Antonio talked about "Cartel crew"star," She Prada Me. "

Later, he turned to Instagram Stories to share a photo of them flirting in bed. He wrote next to the sexy photo, "No white woman 2020".

Antonio Brown and Stephanie Acevedo settled in bed.

Instead of congratulating the couple, people were baffled by this development. "He left everything they can get. Him?" A user wrote in disbelief. "Well, it's time to stop following her!" another stated in the comments section. Meanwhile, another said: "He really needs help. I can't imagine you fucking with someone like him … everything you represent … he IS NOT."

Antonio was previously in an intermittent relationship with Chelsie Kyriss. The relationship reportedly broke down after New England Patriots released him after accusations of sexual assault against him. His separation was certainly not friendly, since he slapped his baby with an eviction notice for refusing to leave his house.

Meanwhile, it was rumored that Stephanie was having an affair with little Wayne. She signed with the seal of rapper Young Money and appeared as a backup singer in her song "Crystal Ball." He also released his own song entitled "Get closer."