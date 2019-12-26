Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor and Josh Taylor had a year to remember | Boxing News





Anthony Joshua regained his heavyweight world titles this month

Who is the British and Irish fighter of 2019? Here are five boxers who had a year to remember …

Britain and Ireland enjoyed impressive victories in the sport in the last 12 months, as wrestlers produced world title victories and destructive knockouts against their own fans and abroad.

But who should stand out as the British and Irish fighter of 2019?

Anthony Joshua

0:45 Highlights of Joshua's victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia Highlights of Joshua's victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia

The most important name in British boxing had to endure a surprising first loss in the professional ranks, as Andy Ruiz Jr finished his unbeaten record and his reign of the world title with a victory at Madison Square Garden in New York in June.

Joshua was determined to demand a quick revenge, rejecting a warm-up fight in favor of an immediate rematch, and sealed an elegant points win over the Mexican with a master boxing exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor picked up the four lightweight world titles

The Irish star added more chapters to her sensational success story when she stopped Rose Volante to add the WBO belt to her WBA and IBF titles, then became the undisputed lightweight champion before gaining weight for Secure another strap.

Taylor shared a brutal battle with Delfine Persoon, with the four belts at stake, and emerged with a majority decision of an exciting battle, which was hailed as a decisive moment for female boxing, while then surpassed Christina Linardatou to become the New WBO champion at 140 pounds.

Josh Taylor

Josh Taylor defeated Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final

Scotland has a new sports hero after Taylor claimed the IBF title with a dominant points win over Ivan Baranchyk in May, and then added the belt & # 39; Super & # 39; of the WBA after an epic points victory over Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final.

Prograis, a highly qualified American, had made his way to 24 wins, but Taylor's sharp skills and fighting spirit were shown as he completed the best victory of his career to add the Muhammad Ali trophy to his super lightweight silverware.

Josh Warrington

Josh Warrington continued his impressive reign as IBF champion

The king of the IBF featherweight has successfully defended his title against Kid Galahad and Sofiane Takoucht to improve his status as an important force in the highly contested division.

Warrington had to show different qualities as a champion in each fight, since his great courage and superior work rate sealed a victory for points over Galahad, while his brute strength and knockout power overwhelmed Takoucht.

Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois made his way in the heavyweight ranking

Dubois is Britain's most popular heavyweight talent, having added British and Commonwealth belts during a series of five red-hot wins in a whirlwind of 2019.

An internal clash with Nathan Gorman, an undefeated prospect, proved to be a simple task for Dubois, who produced a ruthless knockout victory, and the 22-year-old sent another warning to his rivals after demolishing Kyotaro Fujimoto last weekend .

Sky sports expert Johnny Nelson says …

It has been an incredible year for Josh Taylor, who unified the lightweight belts and won the Muhammad Ali trophy. Now he lives up to the best Scottish fighters.

He is a typical Scotsman with a simple style, just keep going. That determination you have, you cannot teach in a gym, it is only within you.