Anthony Davis says the Lakers & # 39; gave away & # 39; victory with late mistakes against Clippers | NBA News

Anthony Davis said the Los Angeles Lakers "gave away,quot; the victory against the Los Angeles Clippers with errors at the end of the game.

Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to help the Clippers win a 111-106 victory over their city rivals in the NBA Christmas game.

"They wanted him more," Davis said. "We had a lot of mistakes at the end of the game, mental mistakes at both ends of the floor. We made a lot of mistakes in the last quarter, we put them on the line. We gave that."

The tough Clippers lost 12 points at half-time, 15 in the third quarter and seven in the last quarter with 6:39 remaining, but recovered to improve 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

"We didn't back down," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "We just stayed there. We almost felt we were waiting for our time and trying to escape. That's something you have to have when things are not going well for you. You just have to wait there." and I thought we did that tonight. "

Leonard set a franchise record for points scored in a Christmas day game, and became the 10th player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on December 25.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points from the bench and Paul George added 17.

"We have many interchangeable parts," said Clippers escort Lou Williams. "We have guys who are going to have great nights. I think I had five or six points tonight, and this is how this team is built. They will be different boys every night."















2:09



Highlights of the Christmas Day showdown between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers



Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 25 points. LeBron James had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, while Davis had 24 points.

The Lakers had the opportunity to tie in the last seconds, but the review of the video showed that James touched the ball for the last time after Patrick Beverly knocked it down when James climbed for a triple. George connected two free throws to the final margin, condemning the Lakers to their fourth straight loss.

"That was not the game right there," James said. "I mean, it's a great play and you want to try to do it right, but it wasn't where the game was lost."

There was a lot of star power sitting on the court for the expected game, including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea, and R,amp;B star The Weeknd.

Kevin Hart was closer to the action than expected when Davis missed a failed shot at the end of the first half and ended up on top of the comedian. James ran from the bench and did the same, for the fun of Hart's children.

