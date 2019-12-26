Anthony Davis lands on Kevin Hart's lap during the NBA game

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Instagram

The & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; He finds the Los Angeles Lakers star falling on his lap when he is sitting on the court during a basketball game between the Clippers and the Lakers.

Up News Info
Funny Kevin Hart I had a surprise on Christmas day when two of the best basketball players landed on his lap.

The "Jumanji: the next level"Star and his wife were sitting on the court for the big Christmas clash between rival teams in Los Angeles, the Clippers and the Lakers when 6 feet 10 inches Anthony Davis He fell into his lap as he rushed to shoot at the end of the first half.

Davis searched Hart's cell phone as a teammate Lebron James He joined the fun.

The fun of Christmas day came when Hart is still recovering from spinal surgery after a near-fatal car accident in September.

The images of Hart, who was dressed in a Santa party jacket, caught the funny man saying "Take my shit off" while Davis laughed.

Michael B. Jordan Y "Danger!"game presenter Alex Trebek They were also in the big game, which the Clippers won.

Recent Articles

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United will finish in the top four if they find consistency | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Boeing is awarded a new contract for AH-64E Apache helicopters for the US. UU., Allies – Defense Blog

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
US aerospace giant Boeing said Thursday it had received orders from three nations to provide its armed forces with the new, more capable...
Read more

Give me Dash sued for $ 50 million for sexual assault.

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Dame Dash received a $ 50 million lawsuit for sexual assault after a photographer accused him of assaulting her while she slept.A...
Read more

Derrick Henry will return for the Tennessee Titans in a crucial clash between the Houston Texans | NFL news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Philippines bans US officials and evaluates new visa rules for Americans | USA news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The Philippines has banned two US officials from visiting the country and will introduce stricter entry restrictions for US citizens in case Washington imposes...
Read more
©