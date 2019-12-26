Anthony Davis lands on Kevin Hart's lap during the NBA game

Instagram

The & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; He finds the Los Angeles Lakers star falling on his lap when he is sitting on the court during a basketball game between the Clippers and the Lakers.

Funny Kevin Hart I had a surprise on Christmas day when two of the best basketball players landed on his lap.

The "Jumanji: the next level"Star and his wife were sitting on the court for the big Christmas clash between rival teams in Los Angeles, the Clippers and the Lakers when 6 feet 10 inches Anthony Davis He fell into his lap as he rushed to shoot at the end of the first half.

Davis searched Hart's cell phone as a teammate Lebron James He joined the fun.

The fun of Christmas day came when Hart is still recovering from spinal surgery after a near-fatal car accident in September.

The images of Hart, who was dressed in a Santa party jacket, caught the funny man saying "Take my shit off" while Davis laughed.

Michael B. Jordan Y "Danger!"game presenter Alex Trebek They were also in the big game, which the Clippers won.