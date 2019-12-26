Ananya Panday reveals what she learned from the Bollywood career of Chunky Panday

2019 has been a very special year for Ananya Panday. He began his career in Bollywood with the student of year 2 and then was seen with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Although the films could have received a mixed response from critics, Ananya showed that it does belong to the camera. In just a few months, Ananya went from being a star girl to being marked as one to be careful in the future.

During an interview with a leading newspaper, Ananya revealed that he had learned a lot from his father Chunky Panday's experience in Bollywood, since although Chunky had a brilliant start in his career, he later experienced a sharp decline. Speaking of the same, Ananya said: “You don't need to tell me about that (sudden falls between success and failure in Bollywood) as I've seen it with my own eyes. You don't need to tell me anything because I've seen it happen in advance. However, the best thing I think of my father is that he has never changed as a person. Whatever your success or your failures, you have remained the same positive, kind and happy person you are. And he keeps telling me that it is harder to manage success than to handle failure, and I think that is one of the best advice he has given me. "

Well, after reading his talk about how to deal with failures, it seems that Ananya Panday has the right attitude required for a Bollywood star.