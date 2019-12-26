Altior ruled out of Desert Orchid Chase | Racing news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/26/19 9:32 am

Altior: loses the planned race at Kempton

Altior has been ruled out of Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase on Friday in Kempton.

The nine-year-old boy was due to return two miles in the heat of second grade after his unbeaten streak over obstacles ended when he was overcome on a trip to Ascot in his seasonal arc last month.

Nicky Henderson had hoped his dual hero Champion Chase could recover from that defeat at the hands of Cyrname at Sunbury's place, but a minor setback has ruined those plans.

Henderson tweeted: "Unfortunately, Altior will NOT run tomorrow due to an abscess. The timing is horrible, so we can look at the Silviniaco Conti Chase (more than two miles and four stadiums) in Kempton on January 11."

Recent Articles

Olivier Giroud: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard denies interest in Chelsea striker | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

I'm dying in Kris Jenner with no idea how to use Instagram Live

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
I'm dying in Kris Jenner with no idea how to use Instagram...
Read more

Kim Kardashian and her children close 2019 with their most glamorous looks

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The West family is in the building!Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west They were the epitome of elegance this Christmas Eve. The couple, united by...
Read more

Dr. Dre is the best musician of the Forbes decade

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Listens!! Dr. Dre hasn't made an album in a minute, nor has he toured or anything like that in years, but that didn't stop...
Read more

Steph and Ayesha Curry hug with their 3 children at Christmas – See photo – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©