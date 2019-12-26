Altior ruled out of Desert Orchid Chase | Racing news





Altior: loses the planned race at Kempton

Altior has been ruled out of Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase on Friday in Kempton.

The nine-year-old boy was due to return two miles in the heat of second grade after his unbeaten streak over obstacles ended when he was overcome on a trip to Ascot in his seasonal arc last month.

Nicky Henderson had hoped his dual hero Champion Chase could recover from that defeat at the hands of Cyrname at Sunbury's place, but a minor setback has ruined those plans.

Henderson tweeted: "Unfortunately, Altior will NOT run tomorrow due to an abscess. The timing is horrible, so we can look at the Silviniaco Conti Chase (more than two miles and four stadiums) in Kempton on January 11."