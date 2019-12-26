Alan King hopes Sceau Royal can shine in Kempton | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML1c434b2c7ed7746380b4d05c1936170d9% %MINIFYHTML1c434b2c7ed7746380b4d05c1936170d10%





Sceau Royal – run in Desert Orchid Chase

%MINIFYHTML1c434b2c7ed7746380b4d05c1936170d11% %MINIFYHTML1c434b2c7ed7746380b4d05c1936170d12%

Alan King keeps his fingers crossed. Sceau Royal can make the most of Altior's absence in Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase.

The seven-year-old boy finished behind Nicky Henderson's superstar hunter three times last season, including the excellent efforts made at the Queen Mother Champion Chase in Cheltenham and the Celebration Chase in Sandown.

Having suffered his first defeat by jumping at Ascot last month, Altior was due to return two miles in Kempton on Friday, but was ruled out Thursday morning due to an abscess.

His defection leaves Sceau Royal as the clear favorite for the second two-mile grade, despite having finished only sixth in his first start of the season at Tingle Creek.

King said, "I wish it would stop raining. We all know he doesn't want soft ground, but he's ready for another race."

"We have been happy with him since Sandown. This is not his land, but he is in good shape and we will give him a chance."

Sceau Royal is one of five runners, with Willie Mullins sending the hero of Arkle Duc Des Genievres last season across the Irish Sea.

The other candidates are Capeland, trained by Paul Nicholls, the recent Ludlow scorer of Dr. Richard Newland Caid Du Lin and Bun Doran of Tom George's yard.

The latter advances in class after having gained 6 pounds for a narrow handicap loss in Newbury last month.

"The handicapper has forced us to try the next level," said George.

"Now he's at 156, so there aren't many options for him. We'll see how we get along."

The other grade two on the second day of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival is the persecution of novices from Wayward Lad.

The favorite favorite is Fanion D & # 39; Estruval, trained by Venetia Williams, who left a great impression on his British debut in Newbury four weeks ago, which earned him an increase in class.

Harry Whittington is eager to saddle Rouge Vif, who wore the role in his Market Rasen debut before finishing the last of four at the Arkle Trophy Trial in Cheltenham.

Whittington said: "He is in good shape and has come out very well from his last race. He studied well last week and we are eager to run it."

"It was the first time we rode it with an advantage in Cheltenham. It was a heavy terrain and it was installed very well."

"He jumped well and was there until the end. He was hit by the toe in that run down the hill on the ground that was not his preference."

"There is no doubt that he is a better horse on better ground, but he handled the track very well. A flat track might be better for him, but there is no problem with the track."

"He is a good rookie and has not set foot on fences with his jumps, so forward and upward."

Al Dancer (Nigel Twiston-Davies), Editeur Du Gite (Gary Moore), Global Citizen (Ben Pauling) and Grand Sancy (Paul Nicholls) complete the lineup of six members.