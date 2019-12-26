A country where driving makes you a target

KABUL, Afghanistan – After Shir Mohammad Panjshiri threw a last layer of earth on his brother's grave, he left the cemetery laden with questions.

His brother, Aziz Ahmad Panjshiri, a retired university professor, had been kidnapped from a car in northern Afghanistan on November 5. He was later shot dead, his body thrown into a neighboring province.

His grieving brother still didn't know why.

"What happened to my brother is unclear," Mr. Panjshiri said after Professor Panjshiri, 69, was buried on a hillside in Kabul. "We are waiting for the government to tell us."

Afghan roads are some of the most dangerous in the world, turned into lands of extermination after years of bitter guerrilla warfare. Police officers and out-of-service soldiers, judges, government officials, human rights workers, businessmen, prosecutors have all been killed on roads in the rugged countryside of Afghanistan.