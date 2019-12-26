A country where driving makes you a target

KABUL, Afghanistan – After Shir Mohammad Panjshiri threw a last layer of earth on his brother's grave, he left the cemetery laden with questions.
His brother, Aziz Ahmad Panjshiri, a retired university professor, had been kidnapped from a car in northern Afghanistan on November 5. He was later shot dead, his body thrown into a neighboring province.
His grieving brother still didn't know why.
"What happened to my brother is unclear," Mr. Panjshiri said after Professor Panjshiri, 69, was buried on a hillside in Kabul. "We are waiting for the government to tell us."
Afghan roads are some of the most dangerous in the world, turned into lands of extermination after years of bitter guerrilla warfare. Police officers and out-of-service soldiers, judges, government officials, human rights workers, businessmen, prosecutors have all been killed on roads in the rugged countryside of Afghanistan.
Often, Taliban insurgents claim responsibility for ambushing representatives of the Afghan government. But in other cases, such as the murder of Professor Panjshiri, families wonder if their loved ones were killed by insurgents, thieves, kidnappers or another person, and why.
There are so many ways to be killed simply by traveling here. Every day, Afghans are killed by suicide bombings, roadside bombs, ambushes at checkpoints and air strikes. People plan their routes carefully, sometimes seeking protection from government security forces that are not always up to the task.
Provincial roads have strategic value. The Taliban attack travelers to show that the government cannot protect its citizens. They put checkpoints in the areas they control.
Government security forces fight to keep roads open. But often they duck bases, leaving long stretches of road like no-man's land where travelers risk their lives.
Because only provincial capitals are usually served by commercial airlines, local roads are the only way for many residents to reach jobs, family and markets. Many flights are fully booked as people choose not to drive.
Two days after the murder of Professor Panjshiri, three judges and a court clerk traveling to Kabul, the capital, were shot dead by armed men in eastern Afghanistan. A week before, a man who worked for a government attack force backed by C.I.A. shot dead in his car in southern Afghanistan in front of his three-year-old daughter, who survived.
In September, a provincial deputy from the country's Independent Human Rights Commission was kidnapped and killed while driving in central Afghanistan. And in November, a prosecutor was shot dead in a car in eastern Afghanistan.
No one claimed responsibility for these ambushes, but provincial government officials blamed the Taliban in three of the cases.
The three judges had not coordinated their trip with the security forces, said Major Rahme Khuda Mukhlis, the chief of police in Logar province, where the men were killed.
Fazal Qadir Qenaat, head of the court of appeals in the neighboring province of Paktia, where the judges worked, said he had tried to persuade them not to make the dangerous trip.
"In fact, the Taliban were planning an ambush for me," Qenaat said. He said militants attack judges because government courts often condemn and condemn captured Taliban members. One of the murdered judges, Mohammad Emal, 48, had sentenced a Taliban fighter from Logar province to jail two weeks earlier, Qenaat said.
Qenaat said five judges from Paktia province had been killed between the beginning of September and the beginning of November. He said several judges had organized transfers for fear of being killed. Some districts were considered so insecure that no judge would serve there.
"We ask local security officials, but they don't provide good security and it seems they don't want to escort us," Qenaat added.
Numan Dost, brother of another murdered judge, Noorullah Qubani, 49, said they had been kidnapped near an army checkpoint. "We cannot count on our security forces," he said.
Commander Mukhlis, Logar's police chief, said the soldiers had secured parts of the road where the judges were killed and were available as escorts.
A Taliban spokesman, Zabibullah Mujahid, said he was not aware of any Taliban involvement in the death of the judges.
But Mr. Dost noted that the families of the victims had recovered cash and cell phones from their bodies, suggesting that theft was not a motive.
For Mr. Panjshiri, the death of his brother was like many other unsolved murders on the road: bewildering, politicized and, ultimately, incomprehensible.
Khanzada Mazlomyar, governor of the district where the professor's body was found, blamed the Taliban. So did Ahmad Jawid Basharat, a spokesman for the Baghlan province police.
But the Taliban denied the accusation and said in a statement that Professor Panjshiri "was a civilian and that his murder cannot be justified." It was not a goal. "
At the funeral of Professor Panjshiri in Kabul, the mourners suggested a more complicated narrative. They said the professor had been invited by acquaintances to visit them in his home province of Panjshir, in northern Afghanistan. He was kidnapped on the road, taken to the neighboring province of Baghlan and killed the next day, they said.
Abdul Saboor, 27, a relative who said he had recovered the professor's body, said the family paid a ransom of $ 18,000. But the kidnappers killed the professor, then threw his body into an area controlled by the Taliban to involve the militants, he said.
The professor's brother confirmed that his family had paid a ransom, but he refused to speculate on whether the Taliban or criminals were responsible for his abduction and murder.
Professor Panjshiri was recognized as a popular and studious man who had worked on cultural issues after retiring in 2015, after 30 years as a professor of geology at the University of Kabul. An official of the Ministry of Information and Culture delivered a floral arrangement adorned with a photo of the white-haired teacher.
Professor Panjshiri had briefly served as a diplomat in Iran, his friends said, but he was not overtly political. "He dedicated his life to the education of the Afghan people," said Gul Haidar, a former Mujahideen commander of Panjshir and a close friend.
Mr. Haidar said the professor had been an advisor to Ahmad Shah Masood, a legendary anti-Taliban commander. But he said he didn't know if that was a factor in the murder.
"I don't know who was behind this, but there is a political dimension, I'm sure," Haidar said. "We hope to know more."
At the grave, Mr. Panjshiri began to cry while praising his brother.
"I haven't been able to sleep since this happened," he said.
Najim Rahim contributed reporting from Kunduz, Afghanistan; Farooq Jan Mangal of Khost, Afghanistan; and Fahim Abed of Kabul.