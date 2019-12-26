49ers following the 1999 plan of the Titans with a quick change and a possible playoff race

Expectations in sports. When they are high, as with the Rams, the Bears and the Chargers, all playoff teams last year can be disappointing with low-performance seasons like those three teams have experienced. If the Cowboys fail to win the NFC East and then win at least one playoff game, we can add them to this group.

The other side is a team that far exceeds expectations, which is the best situation for a franchise and its team executives. The best example of this season, of course, is the 49ers, who were 4-12 in 2018 and enter Week 17 with 12-3 with the NFC West title and first place on the line in Sunday's showdown. The night in Seattle.

I've been on both sides of the carousel of expectations, so I can appreciate the excitement felt by San Francisco general manager John Lynch and his organization.

In 1999, I joined the Titans as president after the team finished 8-8 in three consecutive seasons. Local fans were not thinking about the playoffs and certainly not the Super Bowl. They were more focused on a Tennessee Vols soccer team that had just won the national championship.

Two days after I was hired, the team's owner, Bud Adams, told the media that it would be the playoffs or the ballots for coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Floyd Reese if the team did not reach the playoffs. Our team started hot in 6-1, was 13-3 in the regular season, beat the Bills in the wild game "Music City Miracle,quot; and finished in the Super Bowl. We were one step away from sending the title game overtime against the Rams (who also had an unexpected 4-12 change to Super Bowl champions).

A great similarity between my & # 39; 99 Titans and the 49ers of this year is that both teams selected a defensive end in the first round that catapulted the passing race and the general defense among the best in the league. Jevon Kearse was the key addition to that team of Titans, as their 14.5 catches and eight forced loose balls led to our defense that improved from 30 catches in the season prior to 54 catches, the third highest in the league.

San Francisco chose Nick Bosa No. 2 overall in the draft last April, and has nine catches, 41 tackles, two loose ball recoveries, a forced loose ball and an interception. He is a big part of the 49ers defensive improvement from last year's No. 13 defense to No. 2 this year with 47 catches (No. 5 in the NFL with one game remaining) compared to 37 last season. Kearse was selected Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Bosa has a good chance of achieving that honor.

Both the Titans in 1999 and the 49ers, 20 years later, were led by quarterbacks who were seniors, Steve McNair and Jimmy Garoppolo, and none of the QB had started a playoff game. The main receiver for both teams was a tight end: Frank Wycheck for the Titans and George Kittle for the 49ers.

Another key common factor for both teams involves the most important statistic along with the final score: the turnover rate. For Tennessee that season, it was over-18 (versus 0 in 1998), and for San Francisco, it's over-4, a massive improvement from the worst season in the league minus-25 last season. Such a jump in efficiency is a credit for both offenses and defenses of both teams.

In 1999, there were three divisions and five playoff teams in each conference, and as the first wild card, we played against the Bills at home before hitting the road against Indianapolis and Jacksonville. If the 49ers lose in Seattle, they will start the playoffs as a wild card and seeded No. 5, a difficult place that will put them on the road for as long as they last unless they and the Vikings in No. 6 reach the NFC Championship, in which case the 49ers would be the hosts. That puts additional pressure on San Francisco to find a way to win in Seattle against a Seahawks team that has lost its two best runners and the best offensive team for injuries.

I'm sure Lynch is as excited as I am with the way the season developed. There have been games that announced the 49ers as a team to consider, such as their 20-7 road victory over NFC defending champion Rams in Week 5 and the incredible 48-46 victory in New Orleans three weeks ago when Garoppolo threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns, similar to our Titans season when a one-point win in Week 3 in Jacksonville and a home victory 24-21 Week 8 over the Rams made us believe it could be a special season.

I was cautiously optimistic when entering the playoffs that our team could run, but I wasn't realistically thinking about the Super Bowl. Lynch may have a different mindset, but I'm sure he wonders, like me, how far his upstart team can get in the postseason, especially if the 49ers enter as the fifth seed.

Other questions in Lynch's mind are whether Garoppolo will turn himself into the clutch, as McNair did for us, and if the defensive unit can carry the success of the regular season. My Titans had to beat excellent QB in Peyton Manning and Mark Brunell before Kurt Warner let us in. Lynch hopes his dominant defense can contain the strong offensive teams in the NFC led by great quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers of the Packers and the Saints & # 39; Drew Brees' trio (who threw five TD passes against the 49ers), record receiver Michael Thomas and prolific runner Alvin Kamara.

As always, the test will be in the pudding in January, and possibly in February.

