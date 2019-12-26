& # 39; This is the moment & # 39 ;: call for action after Khashoggi's verdict | News

Several legal experts and human rights activists have criticized the Saudi judicial system after a criminal court in the capital, Riyadh, issued its verdict on the Jamal Khashoggi case.

The court on Monday sentenced five people to death and handed out three other prison sentences for the brutal murder of Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, at the consulate of the kingdom in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

Following the verdict, Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on arbitrary, summary or extrajudicial executions, as well as human rights activists, criticized the Saudi trial and reiterated calls for participation by the international community through an investigation and a international trial

"The judicial system and judicial culture of Saudi Arabia does not allow them to guarantee accountability. Even with all the pressure from around the world, the system can offer nothing more than the total protection of the powerful at the expense of small helpless. " Callamard who has consistently objected to a Saudi national trial, He told Al Jazeera.

& # 39; Without due process & # 39;

Several experts said that due process standards were not applied in the case, highlighting the secrecy of the trial, the absence of an independent judiciary and the imposition of the death penalty as concerns.

"The case is involved in absolute secrecy without due process for the accused or the victim. We have no information about the most basic facts about why Khashoggi was killed, who ordered the murder or what they did to his body," Sarah said. Leah Whitson The director of the Middle East and North Africa of Human Rights Watch told Al Jazeera. "There is no justification or excuse to keep the facts of the case and what has been revealed secret."

According to Omaima al-Najjar, a Saudi human rights activist and blogger, The absence of an independent judiciary in Saudi Arabia was one of the main concerns with the trial. "There is no separation of powers in Saudi Arabia, which means that due process cannot be expected in criminal cases," al-Najjar told Al Jazeera.

Regarding the court's decision that the murder was not premeditated, Callamard said "this defies the evidence,quot; and that the finding was in agreement with Mohammed bin SalmanThe claim that the murder was "an accident."

Callamard also criticized the application of the law by the court, saying it violates human rights to convict someone for murder without the element of intent present.

Experts also consider the imposition of the death penalty as a violation of human rights. Whitson said "the death penalty is a cruel and unusual punishment that we, like Human Rights Watch, oppose in all circumstances, especially in highly politicized cases like this."

Ali al-Ahmed Saudi analyst and director of the Gulf Affairs Institute, He questioned the impartiality of the verdict, stating that there is no witness testimony or interrogation in criminal trials of this type in Saudi Arabia.

According to al-Ahmed, the lawyers of the convicted intend to appeal the sentence. The Saudi judicial system allows 30 days to file an appeal. Al-Ahmed confirmed that The Saudi court will not issue a written ruling, which means that the public will not have access to the reasoning of the judges.

International observers

Activists have also asked the international community to prevent the Saudi authorities from executing the five men who have been sentenced to death and whose identities have not been made public.

Yahya Assiri, head of the ALQST human rights organization, said he was concerned that the relevant facts about the circumstances of Khashoggi's murder would never be discovered if the convicted men were executed.

Although the trial was held behind closed doors, several international observers attended the proceedings. Assiri said international observers who attended the trial, a representative from Turkey and five observers representing the UN Security Council, all sworn to keep secret, should talk about the process.

"This is the time. International observers must end their silence and talk about the injustice of the trial," he told Al Jazeera.

Internationalization of the trial.

Callamard has repeatedly called for an international investigation into Khashoggi's death, as well as the establishment of a permanent instrument to investigate the selective killings of journalists. In addition, he has asked Saudi Arabia to prove non-repetition and the CIA to declassify its files on the murder.

But Luciano Zaccara, assistant professor of Gulf policy at the University of Qatar, He questioned the likelihood of Saudi Arabia cooperating with an international investigation.

"It is almost impossible for an international investigation to be carried out since the Saudi government now considers the case closed, so there will be no authorization to interrogate anyone inside the kingdom," he told Al Jazeera.