& # 39; Rise of Skywalker & # 39; leads the box office on Christmas day

The third and final film in the trilogy & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; Top the holiday list, getting the second largest Christmas box office figures.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"has marked the second largest ticket office on Christmas Day.

The final film in the last Star Wars trilogy, and the ninth in general, raised $ 32 million on Wednesday, December 25, but has not yet approached the record, set by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", which earned $ 49.3 million in 2015.

The "Star Wars" franchise has been the owner of the Christmas day box office – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"Y"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"have the third and fourth best total daily for the holidays.

"The Rise of Skywalker" has now earned more than $ 259 million in just six days.