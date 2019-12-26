& # 39; Men should also have engagement rings & # 39;

Instagram

Lindsey celebrates the annual holiday season with her future boyfriend by presenting an engagement ring to the ice hockey player, declaring it as gender equality.

Skier and model Lindsey Vonn He surprised his fiance on Christmas Day, on December 25, by asking him to marry her.

Ice hockey star P.K. Subban The question arose earlier this year, but Vonn decided that his answer was official by proposing him on the second anniversary of his first official appointment.

"We talk about equality, but actions speak louder than words," he wrote on Instagram next to a picture of the couple dressed in a matching holiday pajamas. "Men should also receive engagement rings and this is what PK deserves. I can't wait to marry you baby. #Merrychristmas #happyanniversary #equality #raisethebar."

The marriage will be Lindsay's second: he previously married his Olympic partner. Thomas Vonn. They divorced in 2013. He also dated a famous golfer. Tiger Woods.