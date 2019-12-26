300 immigrants rescued from Spain during two Christmas days | News

Around 100 refugees and migrants were rescued off the coast of Spain on Thursday, adding another 200 makeshift boats on Christmas day, said the Spanish maritime rescue service.

More than half of them were found off the Costa Blanca on the southeast coast of Spain, with 10 people rescued just before dawn, including eight men, a woman and a child.

Plus:

Later in the morning, rescuers saved 16 men from a boat near Torrevieja, while another 12 men were rescued from a boat on the outskirts of Xabia, about 45 km (27 miles) off the coast of Benidorm.

And on the southern coast of Spain, 17 men were found in waters off Cabo de Gata, near Almeria, while another man was found floating in what rescuers described as "an inflatable toy boat,quot; in the Motril area , and his friend feared he would drown.

AJ exclusive: aboard the Ocean Viking rescue boat

Another 39 people arrived at the coast of Punta Jandía, in the southwest corner of Fuerteventura, in the Canary Islands, the spokesman said.

There was no immediate information on the nationalities of the rescued.

About 200 more were rescued on Christmas day in several separate operations off the coast of Spain and Morocco.

Around 120 of them were collected around the Zaffarin Islands in front of Morocco and the small islet of Alborán, said the coast guard of Spain.

Several other boats were found on the southeast coast of Spain, in Gibraltar and near the Canary Islands.

So far this year, at least 1,250 men, women and children have died trying to reach Europe through the Mediterranean, the UN International Organization for Migration said in a statement on December 20.