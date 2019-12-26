2019 fantasy football team

The story of the 2019 fantasy football season is Lamar Jackson. There is no other player to talk about at the beginning of our 2019 All-ValueTeam than Jackson. It has been from another world. Many of the players who have formed this team could be called sleepers or breakouts, but some were types that we thought were known products that took a step forward and now have a brighter future.

We have divided the list into a lineup of usual fantasy equipment, with a fourth receiver that essentially functions as a FLEX. The place that stands out the most is the corridor, where apart from an incredibly amazing season of Austin Ekeler, we haven't had major outbreaks in the line of James Conner or Chris Carson last year or even Alex Collins in 2017 (remember it?) The receiver Open had several strong candidates, and we couldn't even include Marquise Brown or Terry McLaurin after productive beginnings that finally reached the rookie wall.

You'll also find our preseason selections for the All-Sleeper Team, which was a fun thing to put together in the summer, but it turned out to have provided little help throughout the season. If only we had chosen Jackson, we would have looked like geniuses.

The main values ​​and breakdowns of Fantasy Football 2019

Note: Everyone below, except Austin Ekeler, was selected out of the top 100 of the FantasyPros ADP consensus.

QB: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

There is no single way to do justice to the season Jackson has had. In our ranking of preseason quarterbacks, we recognized the high floor that he had thanks to his ability to run, with Jackson never dropping 15 points in a week as a starter last season. It seemed that the pass could limit it and the teams would realize the Baltimore plan (not to mention the concerns for injuries that come with running as much as he does).

However, Jackson has been too good. Despite staying out of Week 17, Jackson is officially the highest-scoring fantasy QB in a single season, passing the Patrick Mahomes campaign in 2018. If you selected Jackson, maybe you missed his dominant Week 1 against the Dolphins, but you probably followed him until the fantasy playoffs.

Let's say Jackson will be much closer to the tenth overall than the 100 overall next season.

Pre-season All-Sleeper QB: Kirk Cousins, Vikings

It seemed that Cousins ​​was a safe team that was going too low (and finished 13th among the QBs, making it more valuable than its draft position), but the Vikings hugged Dalvin Cook too much for Cousins ​​to have a really outstanding season, especially after a slow start.

RB: Austin Ekeler, Chargers

Ekeler's general low season ADP was 56th overall, much higher than any other on this list. That is because Melvin Gordon resisted and, with the passage of time, it became clear that the work of Los Angeles would be that of Ekeler to start the season. But I don't think anyone has expected the points he has provided, especially once Gordon returned to the field.

The only time Ekeler exceeded 100 yards on the ground was in week 14, but it hasn't mattered. He rushed for touchdowns and caught touchdowns. He has had games in which he dominated in the dumps in the back camp and other games in which he lined up and succeeded as an open catcher. It has been unconventional and perhaps more difficult to project than most RB week after week, but when you look at it before week 17, Ekeler has been in the top 10 in standard and PPR scores.

Assuming Gordon signs somewhere else during the offseason, it's easy to see Ekeler as a fantasy pick in the top 10 next season.

RB: Carlos Hyde, Texans

Hyde was everyone's favorite scourge in August, even before the Chiefs changed him. But the Texans were desperate for an RB once Lamar Miller broke his ACL in the preseason, so Hyde had a crack in an initial job.

The irony is that even when Hyde was at the top of the depth chart in Houston, we didn't want to believe in him. We tried to talk to Duke Johnson, or we wondered if young people whose names have already been forgotten in history could leave their mark. But in the Hyde Pass, and even in a timeshare with Johnson, it has produced.

Hyde has averaged 70.5 yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry for 16 weeks, and would rank higher among runners if it weren't for a relatively low six touchdowns. It has not been flashy or stood out above the pack, but Hyde has only continued to advance week after week, something that the two RBs that we wanted to sleep in the preseason cannot say.

RB All-Sleeper preseason: Tevin Coleman, 49ers | Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

Do you remember that four-TD game by Tevin Coleman, or the countless times it seemed that Ronald Jones was taking over the Tampa Bay field? That's why they slept us in the preseason, but the injury, the inconsistency and the lack of opportunities prevented them from achieving really good seasons.

WR: DJ Chark, Jaguars

If someone in your league recruited Chark, they knew something that the rest of us didn't. Chark was one of the most popular exemption claims of the early season, as he advanced 146 yards and scored a score in Week 1, then followed him with another touchdown in Week 2 … then another touchdown in Week 3. .. then two more scores in week 5.

Defensive adjustments arrived and Chark slowed down a few weeks, but he still entered Week 15 as a fantasy scorer among the top 10 in the standard score. Chark caught only 14 passes and no touchdown as a rookie, but maybe he's just one of the lost generations of talented LSU receivers who couldn't shine in college due to a foul. Chark certainly looks like the real deal.

Chark surely earned a place as a pre-season top 20 catcher next season, and if people feel safe enough in the Jacksonville QB situation, some will claim for him as the top 10 limit. That is far from a player who had us all saying "Who?" in the first weeks of the season.

WR: Courtland Sutton, Broncos

We knew about Sutton because it appeared at the end of last season, showing a great body athletics that predicted a strong NFL future. There were many doubts in their quarterbacks for this year. It seemed that the best he would get would be Joe Flacco, but we've also seen him catch Brandon Allen and Drew Lock balls.

Sutton made it work (and a mid-season exchange of Emmanuel Sanders didn't hurt). After being the 44th WR off the board, it has been a strong WR2 throughout the season. That came despite not more than 10 goals in a week (although it has had at least five each week). Sutton caught four to six passes in all but three weeks before Week 17. Then, depending on the given week, maybe he wanted more from Sutton, but in general, he had to be happy with his consistency.

Imagine if Lock is real. Sutton could have an incredible future if he gets a quarterback game above average.

WR: John Brown, Bills

Brown looked like a well-known merchandise this season, his first in Buffalo. Even if he was going to win an initial job, it seemed to be an occasional deep threat and nothing more. That was reflected in his status as the 54th WR off the board in the draft season.

But Brown, while not sacrificing his occasional ability to get behind the defenses, expanded his game and became a true No. 1 scorer. Brown caught at least four passes in each of the first 11 weeks of the season. It ended with strong weeks 15 and 16, despite hard clashes.

There is no reason to expect anything different in 2020, as Brown again aligns to improve Josh Allen's main goal.

WR: DeVante Parker, Dolphins

Before the concussion of Parker's 14th week, he was in a tear of the second half. He had seen two-digit goals in four weeks in a row and probably led teams to the fantasy football playoffs. He achieved two touchdowns in week 15 and another in week 16, and it has been a remarkable season for a player in his fifth year of the NFL that many considered a failure before this year.

In most leagues, Parker was not selected. Even without any obvious n. 1 in Miami, people thought it would not be him who filled the void. And it took a little while to catch one, but to catch touchdowns in three consecutive games from week 4 was a sign of things to come. In the second half of the season, Parker was cruising and had become Ryan Fitzpatrick's most reliable goal.

If the Dolphins catch a young QB in the draft, there could be growing pains next season, but it could also be a great full season for Parker.

Pre-season All-Sleeper WRs: Tre & # 39; Quan Smith, Santos | Preston Williams, Dolphins | James Washington, Steelers

Smith took care of the injuries too much to gain some value. Williams and Washington sometimes showed their values, and maybe Washington would have delivered if Ben Roethlisberger hadn't hurt himself, while Williams could have been a better combo with Parker if they didn't play for, well, the Dolphins. A knee injury ended Williams' season in Week 9 just when it was really beginning to shine, making it a name to file for next season.

TE: Darren Waller, Raiders

Mark Andrews had a good case for this place, but he had too much publicity in the week or two immediately before the season and was being recruited as a starting TE in most leagues in early September. That means Waller joins this illustrious squad.

There weren't many reasons to believe in Waller, other than pointing out what Jared Cook did in Oakland last year and wondering if Waller could do that this year. However, it wasn't until Antonio Brown was released after The season began technically that it seemed realistic to expect many consistent goals for Waller. However, Waller has been in the top five TE for 16 weeks, playing the role of Cook even better than Cook last season.

It didn't even matter so much that Waller didn't catch a touchdown until week 7. Despite that, he had been accumulating enough yards and receptions to start every week. Once some touchdowns arrived, too, he consolidated his status as a fantasy winner.

All-Sleeper TE season: Benjamin Watson, Patriots

This did not work … at all. Taking a picture of Rob Gronkowski's production by the time Watson returned from the suspension was a total blow. New England really didn't replace Gronk at all, and Watson really was cut before rejoining the Pats.

D / ST: Pittsburgh Steelers

This is what I wrote in the preseason All-Sleeper team about the Steelers:

We have made it clear again and again that playing clashes is our preferred way of approaching the D / ST slot on your fantasy list. The Steelers don't fit that bill to start the season, with the Patriots hosting Pittsburgh in Week 1. However, the Steelers aren't recruited into the standard leagues, which is nonsense. They are one of the 10 best fantasy defenses, easily.

If you want a better showdown of Week 1, that's fine. You can recruit someone else and pick up the Steelers when they fit your list. If you don't mind that first game very much, you can select Pittsburgh after everyone else in your draft has chosen a D / ST. Certainly there is no need to get to the defense when the production from one year to the next depends on both the conclusions and the touchdowns, which can be somewhat random in the small sample of 16 games.

The Steelers will be caught on the board of anyone who is only watching Week 1. Apparently, they have also been knocked down on the boards of those who are looking for more time than that. They must be cheap where you want them, and you must overcome that low price.

Pre-season All-Sleeper D / ST: Pittsburgh Steelers

Mission accomplished.

Kicker: Matt Gay

Gay was not recruited anywhere in the preseason, but he has been the third best fantasy kicker until Week 16. He has made all but three field goals this season and has shown a good leg from a distance (four out of five from 50 – more), so you can probably count on him as a recruiter kicker next year.

All-Sleeper Kicker preseason: Giorgio Tavecchio

I was too excited about Tavecchio, so I guess I was doomed to fail. Oh well, it's kicker. Fantasy leagues should get rid of them anyway.