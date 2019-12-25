Your Morning Briefing: Outstanding – The New York Times

Good Morning. Today we bring you a special edition of the Briefing, which dates back to 2019 with the help of you, our readers. We are reviewing some of your favorite articles and features, and highlighting some that might have been lost.

This is what you wanted to know.

One of our goals is to update it quickly, recapitulating the most important headlines and offering a look at the main stories we are covering that day.

But some of the most popular pieces in this year's Briefing were not part of the daily news cycle. They were articles of human interest, especially those with a touch of mystery. For example:

Viewing the news: The Briefing provides the basics, but readers are often interested in deepening. Among our most popular features are maps, such as the one showing the extent of forest fires in California and another that tracks the path of Hurricane Dorian through the Caribbean and throughout the eastern US. UU.

A longing for context: With an important investigation or an update of a long and complicated news, we often publish a separate collection of take-away food. Like the Briefing itself, the conclusions summarize a story to its key points. Last month's analysis of President Trump's Twitter habits, our interview with him in January and Robert Mueller's testimony in July were all topics to read well.