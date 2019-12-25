Your Morning Briefing: Outstanding – The New York Times

Good Morning.
Today we bring you a special edition of the Briefing, which dates back to 2019 with the help of you, our readers. We are reviewing some of your favorite articles and features, and highlighting some that might have been lost.
This is what you wanted to know.
One of our goals is to update it quickly, recapitulating the most important headlines and offering a look at the main stories we are covering that day.
But some of the most popular pieces in this year's Briefing were not part of the daily news cycle. They were articles of human interest, especially those with a touch of mystery. For example:
Viewing the news: The Briefing provides the basics, but readers are often interested in deepening. Among our most popular features are maps, such as the one showing the extent of forest fires in California and another that tracks the path of Hurricane Dorian through the Caribbean and throughout the eastern US. UU.
A longing for context: With an important investigation or an update of a long and complicated news, we often publish a separate collection of take-away food. Like the Briefing itself, the conclusions summarize a story to its key points. Last month's analysis of President Trump's Twitter habits, our interview with him in January and Robert Mueller's testimony in July were all topics to read well.
What do you know? Readers love to test their knowledge of the world (and of themselves). In addition to our Regular news questionnaire, I was also curious to know:
See for yourself: Here is a look at the year in images.
The lives they lived
The Times draws on extraordinary writers to tell lives around the world that shape history in a big and small way. Here are five of the best-read obituaries this year:
British mathematician Alan Turing He helped the Allies win World War II and gave birth to the computer age. But with his achievements still in secret, he died as a criminal in 1954, after being convicted under Victorian law as a homosexual. A London-based Times veteran, Alan Cowell wrote his obituary as part of our Overlooked series.
Zimbabwe's first independent leader, Robert Mugabe He was a complex tyrant who won praise from African nationalists for confronting the white minority government, but was often seen in the West as an outcast. Mr. Cowell, who had covered him as a foreign correspondent, wrote the obituary.
Toni Morrison the best selling novelist whose luminous prose explored black identity in the United States and combined flights of surrealism with everyday truths, she was the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. Margalit Fox, who was at our Obituaries desk from 2004 to 2018, had written the obituary in advance; She left The Times just a few weeks before Mrs. Morrison died.
The life of the heiress of New York society Gloria Vanderbilt, who built a fashion empire with his own arena in a context of tragedy, was captured by our Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Robert McFadden.
Y a few months before the editor and writer resident in Brooklyn Josie Rubio died, she published a disarmament essay, and very popular, of the Times on appointments with terminal cancer. "The truth is," he wrote, "I was prepared to die instead of going out again."
The year in recipes.
News is not the only thing that our readers were hungry. Many of you told us how much you love the New York recipes that we include every day.
Among the most popular this year:
And if you have not already done so, browse our 50 best recipes of 2019.
And on a lighter note …
Readers often write about articles that change the way they think about others, follow a helpless person or simply bring a smile: glitters, in the news jargon.
And your minds drifted far, far away. What make It looks like a black hole? Astronomers He captured the first image of one of the most secret entities of the cosmos.
The Times even tells stories of dogs, in our own way. Love is what makes dogs special, not smart, a researcher found this year. A couple did not give up on finding their dog: he quit his job, he got evening glasses and they searched a rural community in Montana for 57 days. Welcome home, Katie.
We'll let you laugh: the best comedy of 2019.
That's it for our special edition. We are out on Friday, so see you on Monday.
Chris Stanford, Mike Ives, Melina Delkic and Remy Tumin wrote today's Briefing, with the help of Dan Wakin, at the Obituaries desk, and Jessica Anderson, on the newsletter team.