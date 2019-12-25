Younes Bendjima spends Christmas with Kourtney Kardashian and his children at Holiday Bash

Instagram

In a video that the former boxer shares on Instagram, he is also seen having an adorable moment with the daughter of the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39 ;, Penelope, at the family party.

Going strong! Amid the rumors that they were together again, Younes Bendjima and his ex Kourtney Kardashian They were seen meeting at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party 2019. The two looked spooky when they joined their friends.

Taking Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old former boxer shared a video taken at the family party. The clip showed him smiling as he sat next to a friend before turning the camera to reveal Kourtney, who was sitting right in front of him.

With a red strapless dress, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star was seen posing for a photo with a friend. Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, was also there, eating.

The two had a pretty adorable moment when Younes asked, "How was the food?" to which P replied: "No!" Then, Younes imitated her, saying "No!" With a childish voice.

Fans are delighted to know that the former couple is apparently rekindling their romance. "So this is current? If so … I am so happy for them …" wrote a support fan on Instagram. Referring to her 14-year gap, one person said: "Age is just a number. Happiness is important, and she is happy and let's be happy for both of us."

"This makes me happy. I just want a picture of them together. Somehow I think they will keep their relationship more private," added an excited fan. Meanwhile, someone else said: "I love that you publish Kourtney and P on your insta!"

Kourtney and Younes started dating after their first meeting at a bar during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, but separated later in the summer last year. Earlier this month, they sparked rumors of reconciliation after they saw them looking comfortable at the LIV nightclub in Miami Beach. ME! The news also reported that the ex have been "discreet hanging out together at Kourtney's house", but apparently they have not been back together despite their desire to rekindle their romance.

Feeding the rumors, Younes and Kourtney went to Disneyland together for Reign Disick's fifth birthday. He even gave the boy, which Kourtney shares with his ex Scott Disick, very elegant tennis shoes to celebrate your great milestone.