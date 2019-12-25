World Juniors 2020: US team scores UU., Calendar, how to broadcast live

The United States enters the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship in the Czech Republic after having won four consecutive tournaments for the first time in the history of the program.

Last year, the US team UU. He lost in the game for the gold medal against Finland after a comeback before allowing Kaapo Kakko to win the winner of the game with less than two minutes remaining. He marked the twelfth medal for the Americans and the second silver medal in the history of the country in the tournament.

It is no longer considered a last-minute idea, EE. UU. It is now an established power in the World Juniors circuit and once again they are medal contenders, opening the tournament only behind the gold medal odds of Canada.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to watch live games in the United States and a complete calendar with updated scores and rankings.

Calendar and results of the USA team UU. In World Juniors

The format for the 2020 Junior World Championship consists of two groups of five teams that play a preliminary round-robin to determine planting followed by a simple elimination tournament. The United States drew Group B, which also includes Canada, Germany, Russia and the host country, the Czech Republic.

Date Adversary Outcome TV information December 26 Canada 1 pm. (NHLN, TSN) December 27 Germany 1 pm. (NHLN, TSN) December 29 Russia 1 pm. (NHLN, TSN) December 30 Czech Republic 1 pm. (NHLN, TSN) January 2 Quarter finals TBD (NHLN, TSN) January 4 Semifinals TBD (NHLN, TSN) January 5 Medal games TBD (NHLN, TSN)

How to watch US games UU. Live online

In the United States, the World Youth Championship games are only available on NHL Network, which plans to televise 20 live games. American viewers can find a live stream for online games with a subscription to NHL.tv or through the NHL application. Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game for each Team USA game and will join analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.

List of World Juniors of the United States 2020 team

This year's team is based on the goal and the goal. Florida Panthers draft pick 2019 Spencer knight is expected to be between the pipes while the tastes of Trevor Zegras (ANA), Cole Caufield (MTL) Y Oliver Wahlstrom (JNI) It will be trusted to put points on the board. The US team's defense UU. Nor is he too bad as team captain Mattias Samuelsson (BUF) and New York Rangers perspective K’Andre Miller The blue line will work.

Name Team 2019-20 NHL rights John beecher Michigan (Big Ten) Bruins Bobby brink Denver (NCHC) Frills Cole Caufield Wisconsin (Big Ten) Canadiens Jack drury Harvard (ECAC) Hurricanes Parker Ford Providence (HEA) 2020 draft Curtis room Yale (CEAC Bruins Arthur Kaliyev Hamilton (OHL) Kings Shane Pinto North Dakota (NCHC) Senators Jacob Pivonka Notre Dame (Big Ten) Islanders Nick robertson Peterborough Petes Maple Leafs Alex Turcotte Wisconsin (Big Ten) Kings Oliver Wahlstrom Bridgeport (AHL) Islanders Trevor Zegras Boston University (HEA) Ducks

Defenders

Name Team 2019-20 NHL rights Ty Emberson Wisconsin (Big Ten) Coyotes Jordan Harris Northeast (HEA) Canadiens Zac jones UMass-Amherst (HAE) Rangers K & # 39; Andre Miller Wisconsin (Big Ten) Rangers Mattias Samuelsson Western Michigan (NCHC) Sabers Spencer Stastney Notre Dame (Big Ten) Predators Cam york Michigan Frills

goals

Name Team 2019-20 NHL rights Spencer knights Boston College (HEA) Panthers Isaiah Saville Nebraska Omaha (NCHC) Gold knights Dustin wolf Everett Silvertips (WHL) Calls

Classification of the World Youth Championship

Regulatory wins = 3 points

Extra hours earned = 2 points

Loss of overtime = 1 point

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

THURSDAY, DEC. 26 Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan 9 a.m. TSN 1/3 Czech Republic vs. Russia 9 a.m. TSN 4/5, NHLN Sweden vs. Finland 1 pm. TSN3 Canada vs. U.S 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN FRIDAY, DEC. 27 Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Germany vs. U.S 1 pm. TSN 1/3/4, NHLN SATURDAY, DEC. 28 Finland vs Slovakia 9 a.m. TSN 1/3, NHLN Czech Republic vs. Germany 9 a.m. TSN 4/5 Switzerland vs. Sweden 1 pm. TSN3 Russia vs. Canada 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY, DEC. 29 Kazakhstan vs. Finland 9 a.m. TSN 3/4/5, NHLN United States vs. Russia 1 pm. TSN 4/5, NHLN MONDAY, DEC. 30 Kazakhstan vs. Sweden 9 a.m. TSN3 Germany vs. Canada 9 a.m. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN Slovakia vs. Switzerland 1 pm. TSN 1/3 United States vs. Czech Republic 1 pm. TSN 4/5, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 31 Sweden vs. Slovakia 9 a.m. TSN 1/3, NHLN Russia vs. Germany 9 a.m. TSN 4/5 Finland vs. Switzerland 1 pm. TSN3 Canada vs. Czech Republic 13:00. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN THURSDAY JAN. two Quarter finals 6:30 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 11:30 am TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4 Semifinal 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY JAN. 5 5 Bronze medal game 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Gold medal game 1 pm. TSN, NHLN

