World Juniors 2020: US team scores UU., Calendar, how to broadcast live

The United States enters the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship in the Czech Republic after having won four consecutive tournaments for the first time in the history of the program.
Last year, the US team UU. He lost in the game for the gold medal against Finland after a comeback before allowing Kaapo Kakko to win the winner of the game with less than two minutes remaining. He marked the twelfth medal for the Americans and the second silver medal in the history of the country in the tournament.
It is no longer considered a last-minute idea, EE. UU. It is now an established power in the World Juniors circuit and once again they are medal contenders, opening the tournament only behind the gold medal odds of Canada.
Here you will find everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to watch live games in the United States and a complete calendar with updated scores and rankings.
Calendar and results of the USA team UU. In World Juniors
The format for the 2020 Junior World Championship consists of two groups of five teams that play a preliminary round-robin to determine planting followed by a simple elimination tournament. The United States drew Group B, which also includes Canada, Germany, Russia and the host country, the Czech Republic.
|Date
|Adversary
|Outcome
|TV information
|December 26
|Canada
|1 pm. (NHLN, TSN)
|December 27
|Germany
|1 pm. (NHLN, TSN)
|December 29
|Russia
|1 pm. (NHLN, TSN)
|December 30
|Czech Republic
|1 pm. (NHLN, TSN)
|January 2
|Quarter finals
|TBD (NHLN, TSN)
|January 4
|Semifinals
|TBD (NHLN, TSN)
|January 5
|Medal games
|TBD (NHLN, TSN)
(All Eastern Times)
How to watch US games UU. Live online
In the United States, the World Youth Championship games are only available on NHL Network, which plans to televise 20 live games. American viewers can find a live stream for online games with a subscription to NHL.tv or through the NHL application. Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game for each Team USA game and will join analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.
List of World Juniors of the United States 2020 team
This year's team is based on the goal and the goal. Florida Panthers draft pick 2019 Spencer knight is expected to be between the pipes while the tastes of Trevor Zegras (ANA), Cole Caufield (MTL) Y Oliver Wahlstrom (JNI) It will be trusted to put points on the board. The US team's defense UU. Nor is he too bad as team captain Mattias Samuelsson (BUF) and New York Rangers perspective K’Andre Miller The blue line will work.
|Name
|Team 2019-20
|NHL rights
|John beecher
|Michigan (Big Ten)
|Bruins
|Bobby brink
|Denver (NCHC)
|Frills
|Cole Caufield
|Wisconsin (Big Ten)
|Canadiens
|Jack drury
|Harvard (ECAC)
|Hurricanes
|Parker Ford
|Providence (HEA)
|2020 draft
|Curtis room
|Yale (CEAC
|Bruins
|Arthur Kaliyev
|Hamilton (OHL)
|Kings
|Shane Pinto
|North Dakota (NCHC)
|Senators
|Jacob Pivonka
|Notre Dame (Big Ten)
|Islanders
|Nick robertson
|Peterborough Petes
|Maple Leafs
|Alex Turcotte
|Wisconsin (Big Ten)
|Kings
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|Bridgeport (AHL)
|Islanders
|Trevor Zegras
|Boston University (HEA)
|Ducks
Defenders
|Name
|Team 2019-20
|NHL rights
|Ty Emberson
|Wisconsin (Big Ten)
|Coyotes
|Jordan Harris
|Northeast (HEA)
|Canadiens
|Zac jones
|UMass-Amherst (HAE)
|Rangers
|K & # 39; Andre Miller
|Wisconsin (Big Ten)
|Rangers
|Mattias Samuelsson
|Western Michigan (NCHC)
|Sabers
|Spencer Stastney
|Notre Dame (Big Ten)
|Predators
|Cam york
|Michigan
|Frills
goals
|Name
|Team 2019-20
|NHL rights
|Spencer knights
|Boston College (HEA)
|Panthers
|Isaiah Saville
|Nebraska Omaha (NCHC)
|Gold knights
|Dustin wolf
|Everett Silvertips (WHL)
|Calls
WJC 2020: Dustin Wolf is making a name for himself
Classification of the World Youth Championship
GROUP A
|Equipment
|Win
|Losses
|OTL
|points
|1. Finland
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|2. Switzerland
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|3. Sweden
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|4. Slovakia
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|5. Kazakhstan
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
B GROUP
|Equipment
|Win
|Losses
|OTL
|points
|1. United States
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|2. Russia
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|3. Canada
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|4. Czech Republic
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|5. Germany
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
Regulatory wins = 3 points
Extra hours earned = 2 points
Loss of overtime = 1 point
Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship
|THURSDAY, DEC. 26
|Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/3
|Czech Republic vs. Russia
|9 a.m.
|TSN 4/5, NHLN
|Sweden vs. Finland
|1 pm.
|TSN3
|Canada vs. U.S
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|FRIDAY, DEC. 27
|Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Germany vs. U.S
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/3/4, NHLN
|SATURDAY, DEC. 28
|Finland vs Slovakia
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/3, NHLN
|Czech Republic vs. Germany
|9 a.m.
|TSN 4/5
|Switzerland vs. Sweden
|1 pm.
|TSN3
|Russia vs. Canada
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|SUNDAY, DEC. 29
|Kazakhstan vs. Finland
|9 a.m.
|TSN 3/4/5, NHLN
|United States vs. Russia
|1 pm.
|TSN 4/5, NHLN
|MONDAY, DEC. 30
|Kazakhstan vs. Sweden
|9 a.m.
|TSN3
|Germany vs. Canada
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|Slovakia vs. Switzerland
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/3
|United States vs. Czech Republic
|1 pm.
|TSN 4/5, NHLN
|TUESDAY, DEC. 31
|Sweden vs. Slovakia
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/3, NHLN
|Russia vs. Germany
|9 a.m.
|TSN 4/5
|Finland vs. Switzerland
|1 pm.
|TSN3
|Canada vs. Czech Republic
|13:00.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|THURSDAY JAN. two
|Quarter finals
|6:30 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|11:30 am
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4
|Semifinal
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Semifinal
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|SUNDAY JAN. 5 5
|Bronze medal game
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Gold medal game
|1 pm.
|TSN, NHLN
(All Eastern Times)