World Juniors 2020: US team scores UU., Calendar, how to broadcast live

By Lisa Witt
The United States enters the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship in the Czech Republic after having won four consecutive tournaments for the first time in the history of the program.

Last year, the US team UU. He lost in the game for the gold medal against Finland after a comeback before allowing Kaapo Kakko to win the winner of the game with less than two minutes remaining. He marked the twelfth medal for the Americans and the second silver medal in the history of the country in the tournament.

It is no longer considered a last-minute idea, EE. UU. It is now an established power in the World Juniors circuit and once again they are medal contenders, opening the tournament only behind the gold medal odds of Canada.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to watch live games in the United States and a complete calendar with updated scores and rankings.

Calendar and results of the USA team UU. In World Juniors

The format for the 2020 Junior World Championship consists of two groups of five teams that play a preliminary round-robin to determine planting followed by a simple elimination tournament. The United States drew Group B, which also includes Canada, Germany, Russia and the host country, the Czech Republic.

DateAdversaryOutcomeTV information
December 26Canada1 pm. (NHLN, TSN)
December 27Germany1 pm. (NHLN, TSN)
December 29Russia1 pm. (NHLN, TSN)
December 30Czech Republic1 pm. (NHLN, TSN)
January 2Quarter finalsTBD (NHLN, TSN)
January 4SemifinalsTBD (NHLN, TSN)
January 5Medal gamesTBD (NHLN, TSN)

(All Eastern Times)

How to watch US games UU. Live online

In the United States, the World Youth Championship games are only available on NHL Network, which plans to televise 20 live games. American viewers can find a live stream for online games with a subscription to NHL.tv or through the NHL application. Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game for each Team USA game and will join analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.

WORLD JUNIOR: Team by team guide | 20 players to watch | Five stories

List of World Juniors of the United States 2020 team

This year's team is based on the goal and the goal. Florida Panthers draft pick 2019 Spencer knight is expected to be between the pipes while the tastes of Trevor Zegras (ANA), Cole Caufield (MTL) Y Oliver Wahlstrom (JNI) It will be trusted to put points on the board. The US team's defense UU. Nor is he too bad as team captain Mattias Samuelsson (BUF) and New York Rangers perspective K’Andre Miller The blue line will work.

NameTeam 2019-20NHL rights
John beecherMichigan (Big Ten)Bruins
Bobby brinkDenver (NCHC)Frills
Cole CaufieldWisconsin (Big Ten)Canadiens
Jack druryHarvard (ECAC)Hurricanes
Parker FordProvidence (HEA)2020 draft
Curtis roomYale (CEACBruins
Arthur KaliyevHamilton (OHL)Kings
Shane PintoNorth Dakota (NCHC)Senators
Jacob PivonkaNotre Dame (Big Ten)Islanders
Nick robertsonPeterborough PetesMaple Leafs
Alex TurcotteWisconsin (Big Ten)Kings
Oliver WahlstromBridgeport (AHL)Islanders
Trevor ZegrasBoston University (HEA)Ducks

Defenders

NameTeam 2019-20NHL rights
Ty EmbersonWisconsin (Big Ten)Coyotes
Jordan HarrisNortheast (HEA)Canadiens
Zac jonesUMass-Amherst (HAE)Rangers
K & # 39; Andre MillerWisconsin (Big Ten)Rangers
Mattias SamuelssonWestern Michigan (NCHC)Sabers
Spencer StastneyNotre Dame (Big Ten)Predators
Cam yorkMichiganFrills

goals

NameTeam 2019-20NHL rights
Spencer knightsBoston College (HEA)Panthers
Isaiah SavilleNebraska Omaha (NCHC)Gold knights
Dustin wolfEverett Silvertips (WHL)Calls

WJC 2020: Dustin Wolf is making a name for himself

Classification of the World Youth Championship

GROUP A

EquipmentWinLossesOTLpoints
1. Finland0 00 00 00 0
2. Switzerland0 00 00 00 0
3. Sweden0 00 00 00 0
4. Slovakia0 00 00 00 0
5. Kazakhstan0 00 00 0

B GROUP

EquipmentWinLossesOTLpoints
1. United States0 00 00 00 0
2. Russia0 00 00 00 0
3. Canada0 00 00 00 0
4. Czech Republic0 00 00 00 0
5. Germany0 00 00 00 0

Regulatory wins = 3 points
Extra hours earned = 2 points
Loss of overtime = 1 point

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan9 a.m.TSN 1/3
Czech Republic vs. Russia9 a.m.TSN 4/5, NHLN
Sweden vs. Finland1 pm.TSN3
Canada vs. U.S1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Germany vs. U.S1 pm.TSN 1/3/4, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Finland vs Slovakia9 a.m.TSN 1/3, NHLN
Czech Republic vs. Germany9 a.m.TSN 4/5
Switzerland vs. Sweden1 pm.TSN3
Russia vs. Canada1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Kazakhstan vs. Finland9 a.m.TSN 3/4/5, NHLN
United States vs. Russia1 pm.TSN 4/5, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Kazakhstan vs. Sweden9 a.m.TSN3
Germany vs. Canada9 a.m.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Switzerland1 pm.TSN 1/3
United States vs. Czech Republic1 pm.TSN 4/5, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Sweden vs. Slovakia9 a.m.TSN 1/3, NHLN
Russia vs. Germany9 a.m.TSN 4/5
Finland vs. Switzerland1 pm.TSN3
Canada vs. Czech Republic13:00.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
THURSDAY JAN. two
Quarter finals6:30 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarter finals9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarter finals11:30 amTSN, NHLN
Quarter finals2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4
Semifinal9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Semifinal1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY JAN. 5 5
Bronze medal game9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Gold medal game1 pm.TSN, NHLN

(All Eastern Times)

