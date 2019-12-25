World Juniors 2020: breakdown of the perspectives of all NHL teams

%MINIFYHTML75145c961e0edc9c88915646f117c5de9%
%MINIFYHTML75145c961e0edc9c88915646f117c5de10%
The Junior World Championship is scheduled to begin on December 26, as 10 teams compete for a place on the podium. While national pride is at stake for the next two weeks, the main event on the junior stage also gives fans the chance to see the stars of tomorrow for their NHL team.
This year's tournament will feature more than 100 prospects for his country, including Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Barrett Hayton of the Arizona Coyotes and Ville Heinola of the Winnipeg Jets and David Gustafsson who have seen the NHL action this year.
%MINIFYHTML75145c961e0edc9c88915646f117c5de11%
%MINIFYHTML75145c961e0edc9c88915646f117c5de12%
World Juniors Primer: a team-by-team guide for the 2020 U-20 championship
Here is a breakdown by team of players who will hit the ice in the Czech Republic for the 31 NHL teams from Boxing Day through January 5 at the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship.
NHL perspectives playing in 2020 World Juniors
Anaheim Ducks
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Czech Republic.
|Lukas Dostal
|Sun
|Ilves (SM-Liiga)
|3rd / 2018
|U.S
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Boston Univ. (HE)
|1st / 2019
Arizona Coyotes
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Barrett hayton
|C
|Arizona (NHL)
|1st / 2018
|Czech Republic
|Jan Jenik
|C
|Hamilton (OHL)
|3rd / 2018
|Finland
|Matias Maccelli
|Lw
|Ilves (SM-Liiga)
|4th / 2019
|Finland
|Aku Raty
|Rw
|Karpat (SM-Liiga)
|5th / 2019
|Switzerland
|Valentin Nussbaumer
|C / LW
|Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|7th / 2019
|Sweden
|Victor Soderstrom
|RHD
|Brynas (SHL)
|1st / 2019
|U.S
|Ty Emberson
|RHD
|Wisconsin (Big Ten)
|3rd / 2018
MORE: Hayton appointed Canadian captain
Boston Bruins
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Czech Republic.
|Jakub Lauko
|Lw
|Providence (AHL)
|3rd / 2018
|U.S
|John beecher
|C
|Michigan (Big Ten)
|1st / 2019
|U.S
|Curtis room
|C
|Yale (CEAC)
|4th / 2018
Buffalo Sabers
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Dylan Cozens
|C / RW
|Lethbridge (WHL)
|1st / 2019
|Czech Republic.
|Matej Pekar
|Lw
|Barrie (OHL)
|4th / 2018
|Sweden
|Erik Portillo
|Sun
|Dubuque (USHL)
|3rd / 2019
|U.S
|Mattias Samuelsson
|LHD
|Western Michigan (NCHC)
|2nd / 2018
Calgary Flames
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|U.S
|Dustin wolf
|Sun
|Everett (WHL)
|7th / 2019
WJC 2020: Dustin Wolf | Dylan Cozens | Alexis Lafreniere
Carolina hurricanes
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Finland
|Anttoni Honka
|RHD
|Jyp (SM-Liiga)
|3rd / 2019
|Finland
|Lenni Killinen
|Rw
|Assat (SM-Liiga)
|4th / 2018
|Finland
|Patrik Puistola
|Rw
|Tappara (SM-Liiga)
|3rd / 2019
|Germany
|Dominik Bokk
|Rw
|Rogle (SHL)
|Commerce (STL: 1st / 2018)
|U.S
|Jack drury
|C
|Harvard (ECAC)
|2nd / 2018
Chicago Blackhawks
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Czech Republic.
|Michal Teply
|Rw
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|4th / 2019
|Finland
|Antti Saarela
|C
|Ilves (SM-Liiga)
|4th / 2019
Colorado Avalanche
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Bowen byram
|LHD
|Vancouver (WHL)
|1st / 2019
|Finland
|Justus Annunen
|Sun
|Karpat (SM-Liiga)
|3rd / 2018
|Finland
|Sampo Ranta
|Lw
|Minnesota (Big Ten)
|3rd / 2018
|Russia
|Daniil Zhuravlyov
|LHD
|Kazan Bars (VHL)
|5th / 2018
Columbus Blue Jackets
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Liam Foudy
|C / LW
|London (OHL)
|1st / 2018
|Russia
|Kirill Marchenko
|Rw
|SKA-Neva (BVS)
|2nd / 2018
|Russia
|Dmitry Voronkov
|Lw
|Kazan Bars (KHL)
|4th / 2019
|Switzerland
|Tim Berni
|LHD
|ZSC Lions (NLA)
|6/2018
WJC: Top 20 prospect projects to see | The 5 best stories
Dallas Stars
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Ty Dellandrea
|C
|Flint (OHL)
|1st / 2018
|Sweden
|Oskar Back
|C
|Farjestad (SHL)
|3rd / 2018
Detroit Red Wings
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Jared McIsaac
|LHD
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|2nd / 2018
|Canada
|Joe Veleno
|C
|Grand Rapids (AHL)
|1st / 2018
|Germany
|Moritz Seider
|RHD
|Grand Rapids (AHL)
|1st / 2019
|Sweden
|Jonatan Berggren
|Lw
|Skelleftea (SHL)
|2nd / 2018
|Sweden
|Jesper Eliasson
|Sun
|Vaxjo (SHL)
|3rd / 2018
Edmonton Oilers
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Raphael Lavoie
|Rw
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|2nd / 2019
|Canada
|Olivier Rodrigue
|Sun
|Moncton (QMJHL)
|2nd / 2018
|Czech Republic.
|Matej Blumel
|C
|Pardubice (Extra League)
|4th / 2019
|Sweden
|Philip Broberg
|LHD
|Skelleftea (SHL)
|1st / 2019
WORLD JUNIOR: complete calendar of Canadian games, results
Florida Panthers
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Germany
|Justin Schutz
|Lw
|Red Bull Munich (DEL)
|6/2018
|Russia
|Grigory Denisenko
|Lw
|Lokomotiv (KHL)
|1st / 2018
|U.S
|Spencer knight
|Sun
|Boston College (HE)
|1st / 2019
Los Angeles Kings
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Aidan Doubts
|C
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|4th / 2018
|Canada
|Akil Thomas
|C / W
|Niagara (OHL)
|2nd / 2018
|Czech Republic.
|Lukas Parik
|Sun
|Spokane (WHL)
|3rd / 2019
|Finland
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Ontario (AHL)
|1st / 2018
|Finland
|Kim Nousiainen
|LHD
|KalPa (SM-Liiga)
|4th / 2019
|Sweden
|Tobias Bjornfot
|LHD
|Ontario (AHL)
|1st / 2019
|Sweden
|Samuel Fagemo
|Rw
|Frolunda (SHL)
|2nd / 2019
|U.S
|Alex Turcotte
|C
|Wisconsin (Big Ten)
|1st / 2019
|U.S
|Arthur Kaliyev
|Lw
|Hamilton (OHL)
|2nd / 2019
Minnesota Wild
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Russia
|Alexander Khovanov
|C
|Moncton (QMJHL)
|3rd / 2018
Montreal Canadiens
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Russia
|Alexander Romanov
|LHD
|CSKA (KHL)
|2nd / 2018
|Sweden
|Mattias Norlinder
|LHD
|MODE (Allsvenskan)
|3rd / 2019
|U.S
|Cole Caufield
|Rw
|Wisconsin (Big Ten)
|1st / 2019
|U.S
|Jordan Harris
|LHD
|Northeast (HE)
|3rd / 2018
Teams of the whole decade: Calgary Flames The | Edmonton Oilers | Montreal Canadiens | Ottawa Senators | Toronto Maple Leafs | Vancouver Canucks | Winnipeg Jets
Nashville predators
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|U.S
|Spencer Stastney
|LHD
|Notre Dame (Big Ten)
|5th / 2018
New Jersey Devils
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Kevin Bahl
|LHD
|Ottawa (OHL)
|Commerce (ARI: 2nd / 2018)
|Canada
|Ty smith
|LHD
|Spokane (WHL)
|1st / 2018
|Russia
|Daniil Misyul
|LHD
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
|3rd / 2019
|Switzerland
|Akira Schmid
|Sun
|Omaha (USHL)
|5th / 2018
|Sweden
|Nikola Pasic
|C / W
|Karlskoga (Allsvenskan)
|7th / 2019
New York Islanders
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|U.S
|Jacob Pivonka
|C
|Notre Dame (Big Ten)
|4th / 2018
|U.S
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|F
|Bridgeport (AHL)
|1st / 2018
New York Rangers
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Sweden
|Nils Lundkvist
|RHD
|Lulea (SHL)
|1st / 2018
|Sweden
|Karl Henriksson
|C
|Frolunda J20 (Superelit)
|2nd / 2019
|Switzerland
|Nico Gross
|LHD
|Oshawa (OHL)
|4th / 2018
|U.S
|K & # 39; Andre Miller
|LHD
|Wisonsin (Big Ten)
|1st / 2018
|U.S
|Zac jones
|LHD
|UMass-Amhert (HE)
|3rd / 2019
WORLD JUNIORS: complete calendar of games of the USA team UU., Results
Ottawa Senators
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RHD
|North Dakota (NCHC)
|1st / 2018
|Finland
|Lassi Thomson
|RHD
|Ilves (SM-Liiga)
|1st / 2019
|U.S
|Shane Pinto
|C
|North Dakota (NCHC)
|2nd / 2019
Philadelphia Flyers
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Russia
|Egor Zamula
|LHD
|Calgary (WHL)
|UDFA
|Sweden
|Adam Ginning
|LHD
|Linkoping (SHL)
|2nd / 2018
|U.S
|Bobby brink
|Rw
|Denver (NCHC)
|2nd / 2019
|U.S
|Cam york
|LHD
|Michigan (Big Ten)
|1st / 2019
Pittsburgh Penguins
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Calen Addison
|RHD
|Lethbridge (WHL)
|2nd / 2018
The 2010s: Crosby named NHL athlete of the decade | NHL All-Decade team
San José Sharks
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Finland
|Santeri Hatakka
|LHD
|Ilves (SM-Liiga)
|6/2019
St. Louis Blues
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Joel hofer
|Sun
|Portland (WHL)
|4th / 2018
|Russia
|Nikita Alexandrov
|C
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|2nd / 2019
Tampa Bay Lightning
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Nolan Foote
|Lw
|Kelowna (WHL)
|1st / 2019
|Sweden
|Hugo Alnefelt
|Sun
|HV71 (SHL)
|3rd / 2019
Toronto maple leaves
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Finland
|Mikko Kokkonen
|LHD
|Jukurit (SM-Liiga)
|3rd / 2019
|Sweden
|Rasmus Sandin
|LHD
|Toronto (AHL)
|1st / 2018
|U.S
|Nick robertson
|Lw
|Peterborough (OHL)
|2nd / 2019
Vancouver Canucks
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Czech Republic.
|Karel Plasek
|Rw
|Brno (Extraliga)
|6/2019
|Finland
|Toni Utunen
|LHD
|Tappara (SM-Liiga)
|5th / 2018
|Russia
|Vasily Podkolzin
|Rw
|SKA-Neva (BVS)
|1st / 2019
|Sweden
|Nils Hoglander
|Lw
|Rogle (SHL)
|2nd / 2019
MORE: the 50 best SNL perspectives of SN | Classification of the agricultural system 2019-20
Vegas Golden Knights
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Russia
|Ivan Morozov
|C
|SKA-Neva (BVS)
|2nd / 2018
|Russia
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|Lw
|Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|3rd / 2019
|U.S
|Isaiah Saville
|Sun
|Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA)
|5th / 2019
Washington Capitals
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Canada
|Connor McMichael
|C
|London (OHL)
|1st / 2019
|Czech Republic.
|Martin Hugo Has
|RHD
|KooVee (Mestis)
|5th / 2019
Jets Winnipeg
|COUNTRY
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACTUAL TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Finland
|Ville Heinola
|LHD
|Lukko (SM-Liiga)
|1st / 2019
|Sweden
|David Gustafsson
|C
|Winnipeg (NHL)
|2nd / 2018