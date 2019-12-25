World Juniors 2020: breakdown of the perspectives of all NHL teams

%MINIFYHTML75145c961e0edc9c88915646f117c5de9% %MINIFYHTML75145c961e0edc9c88915646f117c5de10%

The Junior World Championship is scheduled to begin on December 26, as 10 teams compete for a place on the podium. While national pride is at stake for the next two weeks, the main event on the junior stage also gives fans the chance to see the stars of tomorrow for their NHL team.

This year's tournament will feature more than 100 prospects for his country, including Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Barrett Hayton of the Arizona Coyotes and Ville Heinola of the Winnipeg Jets and David Gustafsson who have seen the NHL action this year.

World Juniors Primer: a team-by-team guide for the 2020 U-20 championship

Here is a breakdown by team of players who will hit the ice in the Czech Republic for the 31 NHL teams from Boxing Day through January 5 at the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship.

NHL perspectives playing in 2020 World Juniors

Anaheim Ducks

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Czech Republic. Lukas Dostal Sun Ilves (SM-Liiga) 3rd / 2018 U.S Trevor Zegras C Boston Univ. (HE) 1st / 2019

Arizona Coyotes

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Barrett hayton C Arizona (NHL) 1st / 2018 Czech Republic Jan Jenik C Hamilton (OHL) 3rd / 2018 Finland Matias Maccelli Lw Ilves (SM-Liiga) 4th / 2019 Finland Aku Raty Rw Karpat (SM-Liiga) 5th / 2019 Switzerland Valentin Nussbaumer C / LW Shawinigan (QMJHL) 7th / 2019 Sweden Victor Soderstrom RHD Brynas (SHL) 1st / 2019 U.S Ty Emberson RHD Wisconsin (Big Ten) 3rd / 2018

Boston Bruins

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Czech Republic. Jakub Lauko Lw Providence (AHL) 3rd / 2018 U.S John beecher C Michigan (Big Ten) 1st / 2019 U.S Curtis room C Yale (CEAC) 4th / 2018

Buffalo Sabers

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Dylan Cozens C / RW Lethbridge (WHL) 1st / 2019 Czech Republic. Matej Pekar Lw Barrie (OHL) 4th / 2018 Sweden Erik Portillo Sun Dubuque (USHL) 3rd / 2019 U.S Mattias Samuelsson LHD Western Michigan (NCHC) 2nd / 2018

Calgary Flames

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED U.S Dustin wolf Sun Everett (WHL) 7th / 2019

Carolina hurricanes

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Finland Anttoni Honka RHD Jyp (SM-Liiga) 3rd / 2019 Finland Lenni Killinen Rw Assat (SM-Liiga) 4th / 2018 Finland Patrik Puistola Rw Tappara (SM-Liiga) 3rd / 2019 Germany Dominik Bokk Rw Rogle (SHL) Commerce (STL: 1st / 2018) U.S Jack drury C Harvard (ECAC) 2nd / 2018

Chicago Blackhawks

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Czech Republic. Michal Teply Rw Winnipeg (WHL) 4th / 2019 Finland Antti Saarela C Ilves (SM-Liiga) 4th / 2019

Colorado Avalanche

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Bowen byram LHD Vancouver (WHL) 1st / 2019 Finland Justus Annunen Sun Karpat (SM-Liiga) 3rd / 2018 Finland Sampo Ranta Lw Minnesota (Big Ten) 3rd / 2018 Russia Daniil Zhuravlyov LHD Kazan Bars (VHL) 5th / 2018

Columbus Blue Jackets

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Liam Foudy C / LW London (OHL) 1st / 2018 Russia Kirill Marchenko Rw SKA-Neva (BVS) 2nd / 2018 Russia Dmitry Voronkov Lw Kazan Bars (KHL) 4th / 2019 Switzerland Tim Berni LHD ZSC Lions (NLA) 6/2018

Dallas Stars

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Ty Dellandrea C Flint (OHL) 1st / 2018 Sweden Oskar Back C Farjestad (SHL) 3rd / 2018

Detroit Red Wings

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Jared McIsaac LHD Halifax (QMJHL) 2nd / 2018 Canada Joe Veleno C Grand Rapids (AHL) 1st / 2018 Germany Moritz Seider RHD Grand Rapids (AHL) 1st / 2019 Sweden Jonatan Berggren Lw Skelleftea (SHL) 2nd / 2018 Sweden Jesper Eliasson Sun Vaxjo (SHL) 3rd / 2018

Edmonton Oilers

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Raphael Lavoie Rw Halifax (QMJHL) 2nd / 2019 Canada Olivier Rodrigue Sun Moncton (QMJHL) 2nd / 2018 Czech Republic. Matej Blumel C Pardubice (Extra League) 4th / 2019 Sweden Philip Broberg LHD Skelleftea (SHL) 1st / 2019

Florida Panthers

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Germany Justin Schutz Lw Red Bull Munich (DEL) 6/2018 Russia Grigory Denisenko Lw Lokomotiv (KHL) 1st / 2018 U.S Spencer knight Sun Boston College (HE) 1st / 2019

Los Angeles Kings

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Aidan Doubts C Owen Sound (OHL) 4th / 2018 Canada Akil Thomas C / W Niagara (OHL) 2nd / 2018 Czech Republic. Lukas Parik Sun Spokane (WHL) 3rd / 2019 Finland Rasmus Kupari C Ontario (AHL) 1st / 2018 Finland Kim Nousiainen LHD KalPa (SM-Liiga) 4th / 2019 Sweden Tobias Bjornfot LHD Ontario (AHL) 1st / 2019 Sweden Samuel Fagemo Rw Frolunda (SHL) 2nd / 2019 U.S Alex Turcotte C Wisconsin (Big Ten) 1st / 2019 U.S Arthur Kaliyev Lw Hamilton (OHL) 2nd / 2019

Minnesota Wild

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Russia Alexander Khovanov C Moncton (QMJHL) 3rd / 2018

Montreal Canadiens

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Russia Alexander Romanov LHD CSKA (KHL) 2nd / 2018 Sweden Mattias Norlinder LHD MODE (Allsvenskan) 3rd / 2019 U.S Cole Caufield Rw Wisconsin (Big Ten) 1st / 2019 U.S Jordan Harris LHD Northeast (HE) 3rd / 2018

Nashville predators

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED U.S Spencer Stastney LHD Notre Dame (Big Ten) 5th / 2018

New Jersey Devils

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Kevin Bahl LHD Ottawa (OHL) Commerce (ARI: 2nd / 2018) Canada Ty smith LHD Spokane (WHL) 1st / 2018 Russia Daniil Misyul LHD Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) 3rd / 2019 Switzerland Akira Schmid Sun Omaha (USHL) 5th / 2018 Sweden Nikola Pasic C / W Karlskoga (Allsvenskan) 7th / 2019

New York Islanders

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED U.S Jacob Pivonka C Notre Dame (Big Ten) 4th / 2018 U.S Oliver Wahlstrom F Bridgeport (AHL) 1st / 2018

New York Rangers

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Sweden Nils Lundkvist RHD Lulea (SHL) 1st / 2018 Sweden Karl Henriksson C Frolunda J20 (Superelit) 2nd / 2019 Switzerland Nico Gross LHD Oshawa (OHL) 4th / 2018 U.S K & # 39; Andre Miller LHD Wisonsin (Big Ten) 1st / 2018 U.S Zac jones LHD UMass-Amhert (HE) 3rd / 2019

Ottawa Senators

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Jacob Bernard-Docker RHD North Dakota (NCHC) 1st / 2018 Finland Lassi Thomson RHD Ilves (SM-Liiga) 1st / 2019 U.S Shane Pinto C North Dakota (NCHC) 2nd / 2019

Philadelphia Flyers

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Russia Egor Zamula LHD Calgary (WHL) UDFA Sweden Adam Ginning LHD Linkoping (SHL) 2nd / 2018 U.S Bobby brink Rw Denver (NCHC) 2nd / 2019 U.S Cam york LHD Michigan (Big Ten) 1st / 2019

Pittsburgh Penguins

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Calen Addison RHD Lethbridge (WHL) 2nd / 2018

San José Sharks

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Finland Santeri Hatakka LHD Ilves (SM-Liiga) 6/2019

St. Louis Blues

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Joel hofer Sun Portland (WHL) 4th / 2018 Russia Nikita Alexandrov C Charlottetown (QMJHL) 2nd / 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Nolan Foote Lw Kelowna (WHL) 1st / 2019 Sweden Hugo Alnefelt Sun HV71 (SHL) 3rd / 2019

Toronto maple leaves

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Finland Mikko Kokkonen LHD Jukurit (SM-Liiga) 3rd / 2019 Sweden Rasmus Sandin LHD Toronto (AHL) 1st / 2018 U.S Nick robertson Lw Peterborough (OHL) 2nd / 2019

Vancouver Canucks

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Czech Republic. Karel Plasek Rw Brno (Extraliga) 6/2019 Finland Toni Utunen LHD Tappara (SM-Liiga) 5th / 2018 Russia Vasily Podkolzin Rw SKA-Neva (BVS) 1st / 2019 Sweden Nils Hoglander Lw Rogle (SHL) 2nd / 2019

Vegas Golden Knights

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Russia Ivan Morozov C SKA-Neva (BVS) 2nd / 2018 Russia Pavel Dorofeyev Lw Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) 3rd / 2019 U.S Isaiah Saville Sun Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA) 5th / 2019

Washington Capitals

COUNTRY PLAYER POS ACTUAL TEAM ACQUIRED Canada Connor McMichael C London (OHL) 1st / 2019 Czech Republic. Martin Hugo Has RHD KooVee (Mestis) 5th / 2019

Jets Winnipeg