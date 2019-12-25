Women under ISIL: the hairdresser | Woman

%MINIFYHTML29c7532555d00b1cfbc77f2cecb300419% %MINIFYHTML29c7532555d00b1cfbc77f2cecb3004110%

In the end delivery from a five-part series that explores what life was like for women living under the Islamic State From Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) in Syria and Iraq, a woman shares her version of challenging the group to manage a hairdresser from home.

The story of Atyaf – Mosul, Iraq: & # 39; I want to empower women & # 39;

My name is Atyaf Talaat and I have a hairdresser in Mosul.

One day, the lounge was open and EIIL raided it. They took everything they could: furniture, money, gold. They took what they wanted. And everything else, they broke. They behaved like bandits, thieves.

No hairdresser dared to work anymore. But I kept working, in secret.

I have more and more customers. They would come to my house, sneaking in and out.

With me they regained hope. They said: "We are going to leave your house beautiful."

But it was risky. If ISIL had caught me, they would have killed me.

Under ISIL, women were humiliated … They were like puppets. They took the women out whenever they wanted, then put them back in their place. Atyaf

Inside, I was scared. But I stayed strong. I didn't want to show my children how scared I was.

By staying true to who I was and not letting the situation destroy me, I was able to raise people's morale. We are human beings, we are women.

I want to strengthen Iraqi women, to affirm their existence. I want to show your strength to the entire world, especially the strength of the Mosul woman. I don't want it to be oppressed or relegated to the shadows. I want the recognition and respect he deserves to be earned. I want to empower women.

Under ISIL, women were humiliated, almost erased from existence. They were objects, only taken for pleasure. They were like puppets. They took the women out whenever they wanted, then put them back in their place. Women became a commodity, bought and sold. But, despite all this, I kept working. Thank God, I succeeded and I still succeed.

This account was compiled for the documentary & # 39; Women of ISIL & # 39; from filmmaker Thomas Dandois. It has been edited for clarity and brevity.