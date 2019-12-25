Why are there no special shirts for the NBA Christmas games?

In the past, NBA teams that could play on Christmas Day wore special uniforms for the occasion. But if you're watching the games this year, you'll notice that all these shirts have been seen before. So … what happened to the special uniforms of the Christmas edition?

The answer is simple: Christmas shirts died when the NBA changed from adidas to Nike.

The change occurred at the beginning of the 2017-18 season, and since then, we have not seen t-shirts of the Christmas edition. Unfortunately for those who are curious, there seems to be no reason why Nike ended the tradition. Perhaps the company felt it was unnecessary to spend time and effort to create a complete uniform for a game. Or maybe Nike wanted to make its own story and not follow the Christmas tradition of adidas.

Regardless of the reason, it seems clear that now Nike is not interested in making special uniforms for the event. Nike's refusal to do so has bothered several NBA fans, including someone whom the company has paid millions of dollars: LeBron James.

MAN, I wish I had entered the locker room tomorrow and had uniforms for Christmas Day! It is MUST bring them back @Nike @nikebasketball I've been watching those Lakers 🧊 join through the airways. Sheesh !!!! 😱 – LeBron James (@KingJames) December 25, 2019

Will Nike listen to LeBron in 2020?

Although the teams did not receive special Christmas t-shirts in 2019, many of the teams will choose to wear their City edition uniforms. So, it is something different, but not something exclusive to the holidays.