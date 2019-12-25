Why are the LA Clippers winning big tracks at the end of the games? The | NBA News

The LA Clippers have the core of a dominant team in place, but they seem likely to lose great clues at the end of the games, often to a lower opposition. Mark Deeks examines a possible dent in the formidable armor of the Clippers.

After acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during the summer, the Los Angeles Clippers were immediately boasted in the eyes of … well, everyone. With such a pair next to a duo of bankers from Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams, it would be difficult not to be.

In general, they have been approximately as good as expected. It is true that their rivals in the city, the Lakers, are three games ahead and three places ahead in the standings, while the Denver Nuggets (winners of seven in a row) and the Houston Rockets (four in a row) are also down in front of them. Out in the west. However, having the sixth best offensive in the NBA, the seventh best defense and with 16 double-digit victories, the core of a dominant team is in place.

















Highlights of the Houston Rockets' visit to the Los Angeles Clippers in week 9 of the NBA season



However, a tendency to spend clues has led them to give away games that they should otherwise win. In the season so far, the Clippers have lost to the likely lottery opposition in the forms of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Chicago Bulls, the New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs.

Perhaps more worrisome, they tend to lose the games against their fellow competitors. They are 2-1 down in the season series against the Rockets, and have lost their two games against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sometimes, a team that is expected to have been raised to greatness the previous summer begins slowly. Take as an example the Miami Heat 2010-11, who, after adding LeBron James and Chris Bosh to form the & # 39; Heatles & # 39 ;, started only 9-8 the following year. For those who wanted the experiment to fail, it was tremendous ammunition. However, they subsequently won 21 of their next 22 games, won two titles over the next four years and won the second longest winning streak in NBA history along the way. It was nothing more than a false dawn and teething problems after such a substantial regeneration.

Normally, of course, the eventual winner of the title assails him by the door. The 2007-08 Boston Celtics, trained by the same Doc Rivers as these Clippers, began their season in a furious 30-3 race, and even last year's Toronto Raptors, without being as promoted after acquiring Kawhi as these Clippers, started 12-1 and 20-4.

















Mike Miller joins the Heatcheck team to anticipate the Christmas Day meeting between the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.



However, an adjustment period is understandable after adding an elite player. Especially when said elite player is the poster child of the modern principle of "load management,quot; (a friendly way for public relations to say "they rested for certain games because they have a long-standing injury that they don't want to extend again,quot; ) George also recovered from surgery on both shoulders to start the season.

We would be negligent simply to attribute the losses to Leonard's absence. A team that still presents George, Williams, Harrell, Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac as top five along with other good players like JaMychal Green, Rodney McGruder, Landry Shamet and Mo Harkless should still be beating bulls and pelicans. Nine games are a significant part of the season as a whole to worry about whether the rest of the team has the strength to do so without their superstar.

In those losses, you can see the same domain scheme. In the last three, in particular, the Clippers led at least 15 at a time, which should be good enough to close the door.

The positive interpretation of this is to say that the Clippers, fundamentally, are as good as required and certainly have the ability to be as dominant as any other team. The defeats against the Bulls, Pelicans and Thunder, in particular, can be cited as that they were all games on the road in the second consecutive half, they were never easy to win and an unpleasant reality of the great NBA agenda that will not apply the playoff time.

















Kawhi Leonard dipped the defenders of two Wizards to break 30 points for the Clippers



The most convenient arguments with some truth for them would be to say that the Clippers have not yet had full health, with Kawhi only playing 23 games, George only 21 and Shamet only 15, and there is no incentive to force the problem and leave for the first place to extend the list too much (and Leonard in particular) when the only thing that really matters is the postseason.

Both would be much easier to bear if it weren't for burnt wires.

Last year, the Clippers were the ones who mounted the furious comebacks. This year, they are the ones that allow them.

Excessive isolation possessions at the end of the game and timely turnovers, the rotation of role players in the base position who cannot traditionally play these places as floor generals (think of how Leonard last year had Kyle Lowry as a pressure relief valve), more Defensive weaknesses in the five points (as we explore as a possibility at the beginning of the year) have joined to make some holes in the dike.

Image:

Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams in action for the Clippers



Without questioning the credibility of your degree too much, you would have to be much more late than this for that to be questioned, it is fair to ask some questions about your performance so far.

The attraction of a Beverley / Williams / Leonard / George / Harrell lineup in times of crisis is obvious. It is an excellent team with four premium offensive players and three premium defenders, which has balance, shooting, shooting and interior finishing.

However, using that alignment so much means giving up size; Zubac is the biggest player on the team and the main defender of the interior and an opener with an average of 17 minutes per game, along with 8.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game at that time. However, he played only 28 minutes in the fourth quarter throughout the season, only once registering more than five, which were the nine he received in the big loss to the Bucks in early December.

As excellent as Harrell has become a player, his growth has been mainly offensive; If he is the only option for the defense baseline, points will be lost, which has been one of the problematic symptoms for the Clippers in these losses.

















Paul George erupted by 36 points to lead the LA Clippers to a 110-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers



In addition, the tendency to burst late tracks is reduced to a poor late execution of the game. Excessive isolation and two long points significantly reduce offensive efficiency, and although Leonard as an individual who took these shots was a large part of the reason why the Raptors were able to win the title last year, it is different when Lou Williams does that. Kawhi's cargo handling will happen indefinitely; Regardless of optics, it seems to work, and if it really is the best way to keep your lower body healthy, then it should happen. The Clippers, therefore, need to be able to play without it.

In the regular season, at least.

















Montrezl Harrell scored a personal record of 34 points when the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the New Orleans pelicans



In the playoffs, this may not matter. The rotations harden invariably in the postseason, and if the Clippers are going to execute only a rotation of eight men with their regular holders, Harrell, Green and Williams, or nine, including Harkless, they will possibly have the strongest rotation of any postseason team . The minutes for Patrick Patterson and Jerome Robinson, etc., which have not been fruitful in the season so far, will no longer apply.

Everything that happens from October to April is a precursor to what happens after that, but not a determination about it. If the Clippers are using this time to discover what pieces they have, who can be trusted, how they can play without their best player and manage the health of their most important players with a view to medium-term competitiveness, all these are valid strategies.

These justifications, however, do not absolve some disturbingly poor performances at times. The Clippers are good, and they will probably be very good, but they should have been better than this.

