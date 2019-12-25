What would happen if these artists had to drop these illuminated Christmas songs?

%MINIFYHTML2db1d8c7331140fb0cb0b30c94a6195f9% %MINIFYHTML2db1d8c7331140fb0cb0b30c94a6195f10%

#TSRWhatIfz: The vacation season It is in full swing and since it is Christmas, we all know that having the perfect Christmas playlist is essential. Now we all have some of our favorite Christmas classics. However, what would happen if some of our favorite artists today turned those classics and made them their own, or gave us an original Christmas tune that will be available in the coming years? Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie and Tekashi69 have been killing him on the charts and have been in the headlines throughout the year. Swipe to see some of the fiction songs we came up with and tell us which one you would be here for if they were real.