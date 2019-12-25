What were the biggest stories of 2019? The | Hong Kong protests

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

The year 2019 can be remembered as the moment when people around the world felt cheated.

From Hong Kong to Santiago, and from Baghdad to Algiers, people demanded better governance.

In the United States, President Donald Trump was accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, although his removal is highly unlikely.

With misinformation campaigns organized around us, it has become more difficult than ever to distinguish facts from fiction.

Censorship and self-censorship are more routine, and the cultural protection necessary for a free press is eroding.

Join Steve Clemons and his guests as we take a look at the main issues, events and personalities of 2019.

Guests:

Cherylyn Harley LeBon – A leader in the black leadership network of Project 21

Ryan Grim – head of the Washington, DC office at The Intercept

Antoun Issa – Senior Editorial Manager in the consulting arm of The Atlantic magazine.

Source: Al Jazeera News

Recent Articles

"Laal Singh Chaddha is the only film I've auditioned for,quot; – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in front of Aamir Khan. The film is a new official...
Read more

South Africa vs England – Live match coverage

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Sam Curran claimed four wickets and denied Quinton de Kock a century, as England reduced South Africa to 277-9 on...
Read more

Self-Checkout in France starts the battle during a rest day

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
"We are two people who work on eight automatic records, when there could be six more ATMs," said Naubir, 21. "Older workers are especially...
Read more

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share a Christmas kiss in a new photo – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

What happened in KarJenner Xmas Bash – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©