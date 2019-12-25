What if these main Christmas movies were made in Bollywood?

It's time to be happy, it's time to celebrate and what better way to get together to see some fun Christmas movies with your loved ones. While the festival is heading west, Christmas is celebrated with great zeal in India. Delicious trees, twinkling lights, candy canes and gingerbread house, we have it all. As we begin the holiday week with Christmas today, we list 7 movies for each day of the week that you can watch with your family, but there is a twist. We review these Christmas movies with the appropriate Bollywood stars because, why not? So, tell us what you think of our selections in the comments below.

Last Christmas

This is the story of a grumpy girl played by Emilia Clarke who has too many complaints with life. She is attracted to a mysterious man played by Henry Golding and develops a love story during Christmas. If Last Christmas were made in Bollywood, Deepika Paukone would play the perfect role as the protagonist. We have already seen her act as the woman struggling to keep up in Piku and Tamasha and she also seems fit for this role. As for our lovely man, what better than the mysterious Ranbir Kapoor to put on shoes.