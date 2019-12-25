What channel is Rockets vs. today? Warriors? Time, TV schedule for the NBA Christmas game

The Rockets and the Warriors will face each other at Chase Center on Christmas Day for a rematch of the Western Conference semifinal last year, although, of course, the prospects of both teams have changed considerably since then.

The current champion of the conference, Golden State, is in tank mode, undone by a combination of exits and injuries. Draymond Green is the only notable holder of the Warriors dynasty that is expected to be in action on Wednesday.

The arrival of Russell Westbrook and the detachment of Chris Paul have given Houston a new image, and the Rockets are number 3 in the West, winning six of their last seven games. Houston beat Golden State, 129-112, on November 6, the only meeting between the two teams so far.

Here's everything you need to know to see Rockets vs. Warriors, including the start time and the TV channel for the Christmas day game.

What channel is Rockets vs. today? Warriors?

Television channel: A B C

A B C Live broadcast: Look ESPN

Rockets vs. Warriors will be broadcast live on ABC. Mark Jones and Hubie Brown are on the call with Israel Gutierrez reporting from the barrier.

You can also stream the game live through Watch ESPN or the Watch ESPN application.

Rockets vs. Warriors: what time is the tipoff?

Date : Wednesday December 25

: Wednesday December 25 Start time: 5 pm. ET

2:30 p.m. The start of ET marks the third game on the NBA Christmas Day list, and the second on ABC. The Clippers and the Lakers will continue at 8 p.m. ET.

Rocket Calendar 2019

Here are the next five Rockets games:

Date Adversary Time National TV December 25th in warriors 5 pm. ET A B C December 28th vs networks 8 p.m. ET – December 29 in pelicans 8 p.m. ET – December 31 against nuggets 7 p.m. ET NBA TV January 3 vs. 76ers 8 p.m. ET ESPN

Warrior Calendar 2019

Here are the next five Warriors games: