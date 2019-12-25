What channel is Rockets vs. today? Warriors? Time, TV schedule for the NBA Christmas game

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The Rockets and the Warriors will face each other at Chase Center on Christmas Day for a rematch of the Western Conference semifinal last year, although, of course, the prospects of both teams have changed considerably since then.

The current champion of the conference, Golden State, is in tank mode, undone by a combination of exits and injuries. Draymond Green is the only notable holder of the Warriors dynasty that is expected to be in action on Wednesday.

The arrival of Russell Westbrook and the detachment of Chris Paul have given Houston a new image, and the Rockets are number 3 in the West, winning six of their last seven games. Houston beat Golden State, 129-112, on November 6, the only meeting between the two teams so far.

Here's everything you need to know to see Rockets vs. Warriors, including the start time and the TV channel for the Christmas day game.

What channel is Rockets vs. today? Warriors?

  • Television channel: A B C
  • Live broadcast: Look ESPN

Rockets vs. Warriors will be broadcast live on ABC. Mark Jones and Hubie Brown are on the call with Israel Gutierrez reporting from the barrier.

You can also stream the game live through Watch ESPN or the Watch ESPN application.

Rockets vs. Warriors: what time is the tipoff?

  • Date: Wednesday December 25
  • Start time: 5 pm. ET

2:30 p.m. The start of ET marks the third game on the NBA Christmas Day list, and the second on ABC. The Clippers and the Lakers will continue at 8 p.m. ET.

Rocket Calendar 2019

Here are the next five Rockets games:

DateAdversaryTimeNational TV
December 25thin warriors5 pm. ETA B C
December 28thvs networks8 p.m. ET
December 29in pelicans8 p.m. ET
December 31against nuggets7 p.m. ETNBA TV
January 3vs. 76ers8 p.m. ETESPN

Warrior Calendar 2019

Here are the next five Warriors games:

DateAdversaryTimeNational TV
December 25thvs rockets5 pm. ETA B C
December 27vs soles10:30 pm. ETNBA TV
December 28thvs. Mavericks8:30 pm. ET
December 31in the spurs7 p.m. ET
January 2in Timberwolves8 p.m. ET

Recent Articles

Australia vs New Zealand – Scorecard, statistics, lineups

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Tamar Braxton praises his nephew's talent – Watch his video of him

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Tamar Braxton shared a video with his nephew, whom he praises. He is telling fans on social media that he loves this child. Look...
Read more

Three conclusions of the 76ers dominant Christmas Day win over Bucks

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Bucks entered the Wells Fargo Center with the best record in the NBA and the leading MVP candidate this...
Read more

Jack Black's family Christmas plan includes sharks

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WABCThe actor of & # 39; Shallow Hal & # 39; He keeps his family's Christmas destination secret, but hints that he will embark...
Read more

Younes Bendjima attends Kardashian Christmas Eve party with Kourtney – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©