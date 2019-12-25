What channel is Lakers vs. today? Clippers? Time, TV schedule for the NBA Christmas game

The Lakers and Clippers will meet at the Staples Center on Christmas Day for one of the most anticipated games of the 2019-20 season.

When the two Los Angeles teams met on the opening night of the NBA, Kawhi Leonard (30 points, six rebounds, five assists) led the Clippers to a 112-102 victory over the Lakers. However, the confrontation will be different this time, as All-Star forward Paul George is available. Since returning from shoulder surgeries out of season, George has been on fire, shooting more than 40 percent from a 3-point range.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis, meanwhile, thrive on the Lakers, averaging more than 50 points per combined game. They could be setting the stage for an eventual confrontation of the Western Conference with Leonard and George; Most basketball fans would not be disappointed with that result.

Here is everything you need to know to see Lakers vs.. Clippers, including the start time and the TV channel for the Christmas day game.

What channel is Lakers vs. today? Clippers?

  • Television channel: A B C
  • Live broadcast: Look ESPN

Lakers vs. Clippers will be broadcast live on ABC. Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson are on the call with Lisa Salters reporting from the bench.

You can also stream the game live through Watch ESPN or the Watch ESPN application.

Lakers vs. Clippers: what time is the tipoff?

  • Date: Wednesday December 25
  • Start time: 5 pm. PT | 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. The start of the ET match (5 p.m. PT) marks the fourth game on the NBA Christmas Day list. The pelicans and nuggets will follow at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT).

Calendar of the Lakers 2019

Here are the next five Lakers games:

DateAdversaryTimeNational TV
December 25thvs. Clippers8 p.m. ETA B C
December 28that Trail Blazers10 p.m. ET
December 29vs. Mavericks9:30 pm. ETESPN
January 1vs soles10:30 pm. ET
January 3vs. pelicans10:30 pm. ETESPN

Clippers Calendar 2019

Here are the next five Clippers games:

DateAdversaryTimeNational TV
December 25thin Lakers8 p.m. ETA B C
December 28thvs. Jazz10:30 pm. ET
December 31in kings5 pm. ET
January 2against pistons10:30 pm. ETNBA TV
January 4vs. Grizzlies3:30 pm. ET

