What channel is 76ers vs. today? Bucks? Time, TV schedule for the NBA Christmas game

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The 76ers and Bucks will meet at the Wells Fargo Center on Christmas Day for what could be a preview of the Eastern Conference final.

The reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has pushed Milwaukee to the top of the East with the help of a strong supporting cast. The Bucks lead the NBA in both differential score and net qualification, and are seen as a legitimate contender for the title with notable victories over the Rockets, Clippers and Lakers.

Things have not gone so well for the Sixers. They collapsed in the standings after a recent run of three consecutive losses, and the center of the All-Star Game, Joel Embiid, said the team was "playing with fear." A victory over the Bucks could do wonders for Philadelphia's morale for the new year.

Here is everything you need to know to see 76ers vs.. Bucks, including the start time and the TV channel for the Christmas day game.

What channel is 76ers vs. today? Bucks?

  • Television channel: A B C
  • Live broadcast: Look ESPN

Sixers vs. Bucks will be broadcast live on ABC. Dave Pasch and Doris Burke are on the call with Tom Rinaldi informing from the bench.

You can also stream the game live through Watch ESPN or the Watch ESPN application.

76ers vs. Bucks: what time is the start?

  • Date: Wednesday December 25
  • Start time: 2:30 pm. ET

2:30 p.m. The start of ET marks the second game on the NBA Christmas Day list. The Rockets and Warriors will continue at 5 p.m. ET.

76ers 2019 schedule

Here are the next five Sixers games:

DateAdversaryTimeNational TV
December 25thvs Bucks2:30 pm. ETA B C
December 27in Magic7 p.m. ETNBA TV
December 28thin heat8 p.m. ET
December 31in Pacers3 p.m. ET
January 3in the rockets8 p.m. ETESPN

Dollar Calendar 2019

Here are the next five Bucks games:

DateAdversaryTimeNational TV
December 25thin Sixers2:30 pm. ETA B C
December 27in hawks7:30 pm. ET
December 28thagainst magic8:30 pm. ET
December 30in the bulls8 p.m. ET
January 1vs. Timberwolves8 p.m. ET

