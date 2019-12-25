Wendy Williams reveals her Christmas wish list, and Kevin Hunter is not happy

Although the divorce proceedings for the separation of the popular talk show host, Wendy Williams, and her husband of over twenty, Kevin Hunter, began in April this year, the process is still far from over.

Although Williams has an excellent team of lawyers on his side, the separation of his life partner took much more time and effort than he could expect.

He recently said in his program that all he wants for Christmas is to divorce his unfaithful spouse.

According to recent information, it seems that Hunter, who in addition to his romantic partner was also a manager in his wife's talk show, The Wendy Williams show, I wasn't going to get away from the relationship so fast.

The future ex-husband demanded a substantial financial refund of the divorce, as well as the compensation package for being fired from his managerial position unexpectedly after working for the program for many years.

Meanwhile, the long divorce proceedings are affecting Williams, and many people who work with her have already claimed that the hostess seems more stressed than usual lately. All he wanted was to be able to move on with his life.

As the rumors suggest, the long relationship between Williams and Hunter ended because Kevin was unfaithful to his wife.

A source said Hollywood life: “Wendy's legal team was working on her divorce and doing everything possible to try to end things last week, but finally she didn't. The divorce has really stressed Wendy, and it is certainly affecting her mood. She has been very, very stressed on the days she is dealing with it. "

The person added: "You can tell the difference between when it comes to that day by day and not how it can go from great spirits and love life to fighting in the blink of an eye. She is very excited to have all this behind her and start the next chapter of his life. "

Rumors about Hunter's deception have been going on for a while, but nobody paid attention until his lover, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a daughter of his.

That turned out to be the straw that broke the glass for Williams, who decided it was time to move on and break up with his unfaithful spouse.



