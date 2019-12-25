weak jobs England, Euro 2020 and win the Premier League | Gareth Southgate Q,amp;A Soccer News

















The head of England, Gareth Southgate, talks about his future away from England and when he might return to Premier League management

England manager Gareth Southgate sat down exclusively with Sky sports news para diseccionar los últimos 12 meses y mirar hacia adelante a la Euro 2020 y más allá.

It has been an eventful year for the national team with a campaign of the League of Nations qualifying for Euro 2020 and widely publicized confrontation between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez.

As the end of 2019 approaches, we meet Chief England to review the last 12 months and look forward to what is to come in the new year.

Considering the home advantage – are the favorites to win Euro 2020 England?

The odds are interesting given our history. I still think France and Belgium have proven to be the highest rated nations in Europe and in the world. Portugal are the current European champions and winners of the League of Nations – a real expert experienced team to win things.

All of England's group games, one semi-final and the final of Euro 2020 will be played at Wembley Stadium

We are getting younger again, we must be careful that we do not get too young. Internally we have high expectations and we want the fans to be excited. That hope and excitement is what we see sport.

¿Cuál es su mayor preocupación del equipo antes del torneo?

I think that as a team we will have tougher tests on the defensive than we have had up to this point. When we defended as a team we have not had too many problems. (They have come) when we conceded the ball in our half on fast counterattacks.

I think that as a team we will have tougher tests on the defensive than we have had up to this point. When we defended as a team we have not had too many problems. (They have come) when we conceded the ball in our half on fast counterattacks.

A couple of set of roles, defending the corners, although those have been against teams like Czech Republic and the Netherlands who have excelled in attacking set of roles, we knew it would be an area of ​​strength for them.

We have to constantly review all areas of our game, but if I look at the team, and the options we have in attack, we have quite a few players behind that don't play regularly for their clubs; there are more opportunities for people to come and bed themselves in those positions.

It would complete his personal redemption win the Euro 96?

Gareth Southgate after losing his penalty for England in the semifinal of Euro & # 39; 96 against Germany

That is the past, it & # 39; s about this group of players and staff now. All about & # 39; 96 put to death during the World Cup in Russia. (A lot of the squad won & # 39; t remember) given that Jadon Sancho was born in 2000, it makes me feel very old. No need for me to drag me through it, who are aware of the history of England, of course.

He tells me that all of them when we started: & # 39; England has this story and it is not this disconnection, but it is not their fault, it is my generation of players. We have had teams of outstanding players and we have not gone as far as we would have liked. This group should not be loaded for that. The reality is that we have been in two semifinals in two years, 30 years before the last.

If you did win Euro 2020 – what to stay in?

Hopefully it is something to worry about. We & # 39; d all be partying on the streets for quite a while wouldn & # 39; t we? I have to allow everyone else to dream and part of my job is to create those dreams.

Hopefully it is something to worry about. We & # 39; d all be partying on the streets for quite a while wouldn & # 39; t we? I have to allow everyone else to dream and part of my job is to create those dreams.

También tengo que lidiar con la realidad de llegar al punto en que podamos lograr esas cosas. Although we do not have games for a few months, as a staff group we are planning each event next summer. Also we are on par to go through some plans that must occur for Qatar 2022. Every morning I wake up and think & # 39; if I had to pick the team tomorrow, what would it be?

It's a never-ending search for perfection in the knowledge that you will never reach perfection.

Es un retorno a la gestión de la Premier League en las tarjetas después?

I'm completely fulfilled in the role, it is a privilege to be the manager of England. Sometimes in life we ​​are always looking at what comes next and not savoring how lucky we are to be in the position we are in. I feel that our team can still improve, there are still goals we want to achieve.

Middlesbrough Southgate achieved between 2006 and 2009

In the future? I am realistic that I'm not going to be England manager in 10 years – I hope to be in six months time. Somewhere in the middle of that, there will be something else.

I was not disappointed if linked to some of those jobs if I'm honest. I do not care because my phone has not been ringing. I think it's because people know that I am committed to the job I'm in.

Do you have dealt with the Sterling-Gómez sequels differently?

I think there are situations as a leader, where every decision you make will be criticized. There are some situations in which it is not a perfect solution and that everyone has to solve things just as a group.

Raheem Sterling and Joe Gómez train together with England in St. George's Park

Time has to pass. I have to make a right decision for the team first, and also support the two players. There are so many people Involved in a situation like that – everybody is going to Have an opinion. Those who have achieved or trained before understanding the complexities of any situation like that.

The most important thing is the equipment and the performance of the equipment. We were able to focus internally on the football very Quickly and we got the results we needed and got back on Both boys the pitch.

Definitely got closer and Raheem message when Joe had an adverse reaction at Wembley was really powerful. I think he bought a close on the episode.

For all @England fans, wanted to leave it where it was, but tonight I have to speak again: it was hard for me to see my teammate jeered by something that was my fault. Joe has done nothing wrong and that I see someone who keeps his head down and works hard … – Raheem Sterling (@ Sterling7) November 14, 2019

We are dealing with young people who are going to be emotional at times. Part of the strength of some of our players is that advantage they have. Through adversity we are stronger for it.

They are protocols racism FIFA or UEFA for its purpose?

Gareth Southgate spoke to Sky Sports before the alleged racist incidents on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

I think that, although you are right that it is sad to talk about (racism) as much as we have done, the reality is that there is a problem in our country and in Europe. No need to hide from the issue, have the power to make a difference. Ideally, you do not want players or staff to go through those experiences, but we certainly think of the case of Bulgaria, which could happen. We felt like we had prepared, so we could for that situation. The players knew they had the support of all staff, the FA and each other, the most important thing.

Gareth Southgate talks with the referee after racist chants were heard throughout Bulgaria vs England

They knew they were united in how everyone saw the problem and what steps would be taken if necessary. That makes it a lot quieter. I think we have the right level of protest.

In the future, I don't believe that a three-step process is something that we can stand up and say that we are going to go one step, step two …

I think it helped and gave us clarity at night and are probably the highest profile team to go that far. What makes the forward movement media, though? Everyone leaves three?

For a single case, I think it worked, but I think that progress would be less effective.

I still think that the best way to show people the way forward is to work as a team, where there are no prejudices, everyone is totally united, regardless of their origin, their religion, the heritage of their individual family. .

All play for England, are all desperate to do well for England.