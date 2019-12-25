"We would prefer food,quot;: Zimbabwe fears that a famine is in its future

HARARE, Zimbabwe – People lined up early to have the opportunity to buy subsidized cornmeal from the government-managed Grain Marketing Board deposit at Harare, at prices they could afford. After three hours, a guard appeared to announce that the supply of the deposit was rotten, so there would be none for sale that day.

The crowd of 150 reacted with disbelief and anger.

"Life is hard, all things are expensive, there are no price controls and inflation continues to get worse," said Benjamini Dunha, 57, a plumber who earns 700 Zimbabwean dollars a month, about $ 38 at rates of official change. Less than a year ago, his salary was worth much closer to $ 700.

Another buyer, Nyasha Domboka, 52, spoke cynically about a truck full of cornmeal, also known as flour flour, which he had just seen in the warehouse parking lot. "How can you say that recently packed meals have suddenly spoiled?" He asked.