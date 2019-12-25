"We would prefer food,quot;: Zimbabwe fears that a famine is in its future

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

HARARE, Zimbabwe – People lined up early to have the opportunity to buy subsidized cornmeal from the government-managed Grain Marketing Board deposit at Harare, at prices they could afford. After three hours, a guard appeared to announce that the supply of the deposit was rotten, so there would be none for sale that day.

The crowd of 150 reacted with disbelief and anger.

"Life is hard, all things are expensive, there are no price controls and inflation continues to get worse," said Benjamini Dunha, 57, a plumber who earns 700 Zimbabwean dollars a month, about $ 38 at rates of official change. Less than a year ago, his salary was worth much closer to $ 700.

Another buyer, Nyasha Domboka, 52, spoke cynically about a truck full of cornmeal, also known as flour flour, which he had just seen in the warehouse parking lot. "How can you say that recently packed meals have suddenly spoiled?" He asked.

"I cannot emphasize enough the urgency of the situation in Zimbabwe," Hilal Elver, a United Nations independent human rights expert in food security, He said after a 10-day visit in November. 60 percent of the country's 14 million people, Elver said, are "food insecure and live in a home that can't get enough food to meet basic needs."

Hunger in Africa is a widespread problem, but in Zimbabwe, once known as the mainland's barn, it has been aggravated by the dysfunction that has left the country in its most severe economic crisis in a decade. The annual inflation rate, which the International Monetary Fund has rated as the highest in the world, is 300 percent.

Cornmeal, a staple of the Zimbabwean diet, doubled its price in November to 101 Zimbabwean dollars per sack of 10 kilograms. Now it costs 117. In early December, a two-liter bottle of cooking oil cost 59 Zimbabwean dollars. Now it costs more than 72.

"The money here is worthless now," said Dunha, who has eight children. All they can afford to eat, he said, are vegetables and sadza, a thick porridge of boiled cornmeal.

Then, in January, he said, the agency intends to switch to a "completely in-kind food program,quot; for the first time in Zimbabwe, distributing monthly rations of grains, oil and nutritional supplements for children under 5. The agency will also double the number of recipients to four million.

"This is certainly the worst we are seeing in South Africa," Bourke said during a field visit in mid-December to Harare, the capital. While cases of acute hunger have not been uncommon in rural areas of Zimbabwe, "it is now seen in cities," he said. "Hungry people in the countryside move to the cities,quot; in search of food.

The finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, He said Friday that the government would spend 180 million Zimbabwe dollars a month in subsidies as part of an effort to keep the price of cornmeal stable.

Recent Articles

Jenelle Evans is all smiles with her children at Christmas after David Split – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Everyone says that this scene in "Cats,quot; where rebel Wilson eats cockroaches with human faces chases them

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Everyone says that this scene in "Cats,quot; where rebel Wilson eats cockroaches...
Read more

Jordyn Woods is proud to be able to give his brother a car: see the photo

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jordyn Woods shared a photo with her and her brother, and the young actor tells fans he is proud to have been able to...
Read more

Nick Young proposes Baby Mama Keonna Green with the help of her son on Christmas day

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe former Golden State Warriors player kneels in front of the mother of his three children while his eldest son captures the moment on...
Read more

Proof that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's romance is stronger than ever

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Instagram / Miley Cyrus This year, it's a party in Nashville.Miley CyrusY Cody Simpson They are celebrating their first Christmas together...
Read more
©