Victor Oladipo looks at the end of January the return of Indiana Pacers: reports | NBA News

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo expects to return from a broken right tendon in about a month, according to Wednesday's reports.

Oladipo expects to return as soon as late January or perhaps early February, according to ESPN, that he would be one year after his injury.

Oladipo was injured on January 23, 2018 and has not played since, although he has constantly increased his rehabilitation and training recently. The Pacers were 32-15 at the time of their injury, before going 16-19 the rest of the season and being swept by Boston in the first round of the postseason.

This year, the Pacers have started 21-10 without Oladipo, placing them with a game and a half of second place in the Eastern Conference.

Oladipo was in the middle of his second consecutive All-Star campaign when he was injured, averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 36 games.

In 2017-18, his first season with the Pacers, averaged 23.1 points, the maximum of his career, with 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists, along with the best 2.4 steals per game in the league.

The 27-year-old is in his seventh NBA season. He spent his first three with the Orlando Magic before a year in Oklahoma City. It was acquired by Indiana, along with the great man Domantas Sabonis, in exchange for Paul George in July 2017.

